After a cooler than average day Sunday, we have another chilly night ahead. The record low for Monday is 45 degrees from 1918 and parts of Southern New England will be within 5 degrees of this record. Overnight lows are expected near 49 in Providence which indicated cooler temperatures north and west of the city. This will be the last of the chilly mornings as a change in the weather pattern will take us back to seasonable averages of highs near 80 and lows near 60. Just in time too as we start Summer on Tuesday morning.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 HOUR AGO