ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Baker to discuss offshore wind New Bedford and Dartmouth

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Gov. Charlie Baker will be in Bristol County on Thursday...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

DEM lifts no-contact advisory on Blackstone River

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management lifted its no-contact advisory on the Blackstone River on Friday afternoon. The advisory was placed on June 5th after sewage was found leaking into the river from a wastewater treatment facility. The DEM said inspectors have been on...
BLACKSTONE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Dartmouth, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Government
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends reopening beach in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Warwick to swimmers on Saturday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at the Goddard State Park Beach has returned back to safe levels. The beach was closed down Friday because of high...
WARWICK, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Campbell: ‘No one should be above the law’

Andrea Campbell, a Democratic candidate running in the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) race, visited the Island Thursday and included a stop at The Times in Vineyard Haven to talk about her campaign to address Martha’s Vineyard concerns. A Roxbury native, Campbell grew up in a difficult environment ”in public...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
WCVB

Car crashes into fishing charter business in Falmouth, Massachusetts

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a fishing charter building on Cape Cod early Saturday morning. Falmouth police said a Chevrolet Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into Patriot Party Boats at 227 Clinton Ave. shortly before 12:45 a.m. The...
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island PrideFest returns to Providence after 2-year pause

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island PrideFest is making its return to Providence this weekend after a two-year pause. The celebration will be held on Saturday starting at noon. Those attending can enjoy the festivities all day, which will be headlined by the Pride parade at 8 p.m. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Jamestown to make amends for past involvement in slave trade

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With Juneteenth just days away, one of Rhode Island’s communities is making amends for the past. Twenty years ago, Peter Fay, a public historian, was fascinated by Jamestown’s colonial history. In his research, he noticed that about 1/3 of the town’s population in the 18th century was African or Native American.
JAMESTOWN, RI
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Green Energy#Umass Dartmouth#Politics State
ABC6.com

Providence’s PrideFest is back after 2 year hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — PrideFest is back in Providence this weekend, as hundreds of thousands of visitors have swarmed the city’s streets. PrideFest organizers said in addition to coordinating with the Providence Police Department, over 20 private security personnel will assist in Saturday’s festivities. ABC6 Stormtracker Meteorologist...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in $13 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Election 2022: Fox foregoes convention endorsement, NOW endorses Magaziner, GOP opposition to gun legislation, Ujifusa announces for state Senate

Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month. In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
ABC6.com

Providence PrideFest to draw hundreds of thousands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– A weekend of block parties, parades, and celebrations began Friday evening, as PrideFest returns to Providence once again. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the parade. “I think we’re looking at about 8-10,000 people at this event,” said Randy Dantuono, owner of the Dark...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Popular Rhode Island ferry kicks off this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation kicked off its Providence to Newport ferry season on Friday. The popular ferry is now in its seventh season. It will make several trips daily, running all the way through Columbus Day weekend. There will be complimentary parking provided...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy