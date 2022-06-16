High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is still centered over the eastern parts of the United States, but unfortunately, it will drift back to the west by next week. This will cause temperatures to exceed 100 degrees across all of north Texas.

In the meantime, we're waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s again this morning. Temperatures will warm up rapidly into the upper 90s today with a few passing clouds. Rinse and repeat for Friday.

Father's Day weekend looks mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. There's also a very slight chance for a late day shower or storm across north Texas. A slightly greater chance is forecast for east Texas.

Photo credit NWS

The heat will continue to build into next week, as the upper level ridge of high pressure shifts our direction. Abundant sunshine, breezy and hot temperatures will dominate through the end of next week. Afternoon highs will be at or slightly above 100°, with morning lows near 80. I wish I had better news!

Photo credit NWS

That's all I've got on this fine Thursday morning... Have a wonderful day and enjoy the weather, when you can, it's the only weather you've got!

7-Day Headlines:



* Yesterday’s high at DFW: 95 degrees.

* No Heat Advisories, for now.

* Saharan dust again today.

* Above average temperatures continue through next week.

* Slight rain chance this weekend, mainly east of DFW.

* Summer arrives in 5 days.

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 95; Low: 79

*Today’s Averages: High: 92; Low: 73

*Record high: 103 (1911, 1924); Record low: 54 (1989)

* June rain: 2.64”; June surplus: +0.71”

*2022 rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit ”>

*Sunrise: 6:19am; Sunset: 8:38pm



Today: Partly cloudy, hot and hazy. High: Upper 90s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 75-80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 102. Wind: Variable 10-15 mph.



Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance of a late afternoon storm, especially EAST of DFW. High: Mid 90s.



Fathers Day: Mostly sunny , continued hot. A slight chance of a late day shower or storm. High: Upper 90s.



Monday - Wednesday: More of the same. Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs: 100-102.

