Fannin County, TX

Missing Fannin County teenager safely located; suspect arrested

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

New details from Arlington police about the 13-year-old found in their city who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Honey Grove.

She had last been seen in a residential neighborhood in the Fannin County town of Honey Grove, about an hour-and-a-half northeast of Dallas.

Officers followed up on a tip and found her at an apartment complex on Trinity Circle on Thursday. Officers say 31-year old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl.

Police arrested him and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on a count of Harboring a Runaway.

Texas DPS issued the Amber Alert overnight but said 13-year-old Kionna Braxton had actually been missing since Tuesday.

Detectives believe Neighbors had been chatting with the teen online, and they made arrangements to meet in Arlington.  The teen is safe and has been reunited with her family.

