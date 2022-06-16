ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: New Yorkers strongly support gun, abortion laws

By Harrison Gereau
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – Over 75% of New Yorkers think that a new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic rifle will be good for the state, according to a Siena College poll released Thursday. In the poll, nearly 80% of respondents said they want to see the Supreme Court uphold New York State’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun as well.

Discussions surrounding gun control have become a hot topic across the state, in light of the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10. After an 18-year-old used a semi-automatic rifle to carry out the massacre, New York’s legislature voted to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing the guns . The legislation will go into effect this September, with the resounding support of three-quarters of New Yorkers, according to the poll.

Senator Kevin Thomas (D) of New York State’s Sixth District sponsored the legislation , mentioning that, “it’s the same that we have with the pistol permit.” The Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming days or weeks in a pending dispute over New York State’s pistol permit law, and it is likely to be invalidated . Voters in the new Siena College Poll, by a 79-15% margin, want to see the law upheld, though.

“More than three-quarters of voters want the Supreme Court to uphold New York’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun, including 72% of gun owners and 79% of Republicans (even more than the 77% of independents),” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “By a smaller, 58-24% margin, voters say outlawing body or armored vests except for law enforcement will be good for the state. Two-thirds of Democrats support the ban, as do 53% of independents, 50% of Republicans, and 54% of gun owners.”

The debate over body or armored vests comes, too, after the Buffalo tragedy. When the gunman attacked the Buffalo supermarket, the security guard tried to stop him. His efforts were thwarted, though, because the shooter was wearing full body armor .

All of these issues were addressed in new legislation signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday, June 6 . “In New York, we are taking bold, strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people. And we are raising the age of semi-automatic weapons so no 18-year-old can walk in on their birthday and walk out with an AR-15. Those days are over. Those days are over!”

Amid her quick action and implementation of the laws, Governor Hochul’s favorability rating has risen to 46-37%, up from 44-34% in April, according to the poll. “While Hochul’s favorability rating has remained largely consistent throughout the year – between 44% and 46% of voters have viewed her favorably every month – her job performance and re-elect ratings both dipped in April and have both bounced back this month to about where they were in March,” Greenberg said.

The gun control packages came in response to increased crime across New York State, too. 92% of voters in the recent Siena poll said crime is a serious issue across the state- with a whopping 63% saying it is a very serious problem. “Crime continues to be an overriding issue for New Yorkers. At least 90% of voters from every party, region, and race say crime is a serious problem in the state, with at least 57% saying it’s a very serious problem, including 79% of Black voters who say it’s a very serious problem,” Greenberg said.

New Yorkers said crime was a problem in February, and they still see it as a problem in June. A majority of voters from every region, race, party, and gender say they are concerned they could be a victim of crime. Notably, nearly three-quarters of Black and New York City voters are concerned about becoming a victim.

Aside from gun laws and violence, another hot national topic is abortion rights. In New York State, voters strongly support enhanced protection for those seeking the procedure. 63% of voters say the recently-passed laws expanding the rights of those seeking or performing abortions in New York will be good for the state.

Similarly, 60% of New Yorkers want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, while just 24% want to see the ruling overturned. Nearly three-quarters of Democrats and a strong majority of independents want Roe upheld, while Republicans are closely divided, 41-39%, leaning toward supporting Roe.

Supporters of the Supreme Court ruling have been loud in Albany ever since a leaked draft opinion signaled its potential demise. A rally at West Capitol Park , organized by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, was the first of many on May 3. Governor Kathy Hochul and newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado were at that rally.

On the Supreme Court draft ruling, Hochul said , “I am horrified by the apparent draft Supreme Court opinion leaked this evening that would overturn the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights.”

The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. June 2022 primary election: A voter’s guide to the statewide races

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting for the June primary is set to begin Saturday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 26. Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Staten Islanders will be voting in the Democratic and Republican races for governor, the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, the Democratic race for the 61st State Assembly seat and the Republican race for the 63rd State Assembly seat for the June primary.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
vervetimes.com

Mayor Eric Adams ready to back naming street honoring Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier would be a New Yorker today. The 27-year-old would be waking up this morning in Manhattan, a quiet Sunday off from his Wall Street investment job at the noted investment firm Guggenheim Securities, which bought the firm, Millstein investments, that gave Otto an internship the summer of 2016 and job lined up after his graduation from the University of Virginia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Dem debate No. 2 got a little hotter

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrived to last night’s final pre-primary squall in Manhattan with endorsements from The New York Times and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in hand, along with some new polling showing hearty favorability leads among registered Democrats. So the debate quickly became “fiery,” as promised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saratogian

Siena poll: Three quarters of New Yorkers support gun and abortion laws

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — By 76-14%, voters say a new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic rifle – including being at least 21, passing a background check, and taking a safety course – will be good for New York. By a similar 79-15% margin, voters want to see the Supreme Court uphold New York’s decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun, according to a new Siena College poll of registered New York state voters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Poll shows newly passed gun legislation will serve good for New York State

In the wake of three horrific shootings from all parts of the country, New York responded with a new package of gun legislation, including a law that requires one to acquire a permit to legally own a semi-automatic rifle, while also being at-least 21 and passing a background check on-top of completing a safety course.
CBS New York

New Siena poll puts Gov. Kathy Hochul's job approval at 41 percent

NEW YORK -- With New York's gubernatorial primaries just around the corner, there is good news and bad news for Gov. Kathy Hochul.More than three quarters of New Yorkers think her new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic weapon will be good for the state, according to a new poll.But the poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the governor's job approval at 41 percent positive and 52 percent negative.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, crime appears to be the biggest concern.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
Herald Community Newspapers

Map-making is a cruel business

Politics is generally of little interest to the average citizen. Getting to and from work, taking care of family needs and trying to have a little joy is much more important. Most people don’t think of politicians as people, and the daily machinations of the political world often go unnoticed. But elected officials are human beings, and the system in which they live can be a very cruel one.
News Channel 34

Early Primary voting begins Saturday

ALBANY, NY – The first of two primaries will be taking place in just a couple weeks. As Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine tells us, early voting will be taking place soon. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections that will be held on June 28th. “A voter can vote at […]
96.1 The Breeze

Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
