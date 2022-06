Georgia dairy farmers voted in balloting held May 1 through May 30, to continue the one cent assessment per hundred pounds of milk to support the Georgia milk producers. The vote was 100% for continuation with over 40% of the farmers returning ballots. This assessment is in addition to the checkoff that is part of the Federal Milk Program which allows ten cents per hundred to be sent to the Georgia Milk Commission.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO