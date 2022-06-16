ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Golfing With A Shotgun! New Lake Of The Ozarks Sporting Clays Course Is A Blast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m decent with a shotgun. Grew up nailing quail with my dad’s 12-gauge, missed more than my fair share of dove, nabbed a spring turkey once, and shot the occasional varmint. But the most fun I’ve ever had with a shotgun was many years ago, when a friend took me to...

Driver Alert! Road Resurfacing Begins This Week On Highway 54 Though Osage Beach

Road resurfacing is set to begin this week on Route 54 through Osage Beach according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach, starting early next week. The work includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to East of Osage Parkway. MoDOT says that both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
Horsepower Hottie Pool Party at Camden On The Lake

WHERE: Horny Toad Entertainment Complex, 2359 Bittersweet Rd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy live music tonight by Dirt Road Addiction at Horny Toad's!. The Horny Toad Entertainment Complex is home of some the best nightlife at the Lake of the Ozarks. We feature some of the most exciting, action packed, get-on-the-dance-floor acts from a wide range of artists. Whether you’re looking for great local flavor or regional favorites, we’ve got them all at the Horny Toad.
LAKE OZARK, MO
James Milo Barnhart (March 8, 1948 - June 14, 2022)

James Milo Barnhart, 74 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born March 8, 1948 in Ulman, Missouri the son of the late Andrew Thomas and Ruth Pauline (Halsey) Barnhart. Survivors include:. Son, Michael Andrew Barnhart of Eldon, MO. Siblings,...
ELDON, MO
32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
Annual Father's Day 3-Person Scramble at Eldon Golf Club

WHERE: Eldon Golf Club, 35 Golf Course Rd, Eldon, MO 65026. 5 flights based on 64 teams. Paying 5 places each flight. Private carts are welcome for this event. Skins and Mulligans will be available for purchase. Skins: $30 per team (Flighted, both days) Mulligans: $30 per team (both days)
ELDON, MO
Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

Emporia native Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly crash in Missouri earlier this month. WDAF-TV says the crash happened near Osage Beach on June 5. Lake Ozark Police says Bowyer was westbound on US Highway 54 and approaching Missouri Highway 242 when he hit a woman walking from the shoulder to the ramp shortly before 9 pm. Bowyer stopped, called 911 and helped to direct first responders to the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
EMPORIA, KS
~ Space Pirates! ~ A Children's Musical with The Lake Arts Council

Lake area kids will perform Space Pirates!, a fun and fantastical musical, on Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at the Little Theater behind Camdenton Middle School. -Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m. WHERE: Little Theater, on the back side of Camdenton Middle School. 88 Laker Dr., Camdenton, MO. COST: $10/person. Proceeds...
CAMDENTON, MO
Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

