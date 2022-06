Mike Tyson admits he was wrong for repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on an airplane in April and that the not-so-bright individual picked the wrong day to try him. Prior to getting physical with the passenger, Tyson can be seen in his seat as the person behind him, later identified as 36-year-old Melvin Townsend III, continues to talk to the 55-year-old fighter before tensions eventually escalated. In a viral video, Tyson then turned around and repeatedly punched the person while his friend tried to pull him away. The former heavyweight champion spoke with Jimmy Kimmel about what happened.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO