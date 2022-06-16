ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteno, IL

COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

By WSIU Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just...

www.northernpublicradio.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
wmay.com

Study: Illinois Has One Of Lowest Marriage Rates In Nation

Marriage rates are declining around the country… but especially in Illinois, which has one of the lowest rates of marriage in the nation. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 3.9 weddings out of every 1,000 people in the state, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, and less than half of what it was 30 years earlier.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties remain at High Community Level for COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows some northern Illinois counties being downgraded from the High Level designation. But that’s not the case in the central part of the state. Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Kankakee, IL
Kankakee, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Kankakee, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
City
Manteno, IL
hoiabc.com

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
goodwordnews.com

32 Illinois counties at ‘high’ alert level – NBC Chicago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wsiu Public Radio
977wmoi.com

Illinois Paid Out Nearly $2B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims

A new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund was given to fraudsters. The state auditor general’s report says fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims cost the state nearly two-billion-dollars in federal money meant to help out-of-work Illinoisans. The audit covers July 2020 through June 2021. The Illinois Department of Employment Security acknowledged in November 2020 that more than 212-thousand fraudulent claims had been filed, but never released a dollar estimate on the theft.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois enhances child care assistance

The state of Illinois will improve its child care assistance by expanding programs that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Starting next month, Illinois will boost its reimbursement rate for child care centers by 10%. The measure also increases the amount of income a family can have and still be eligible for subsidized child care.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
OREGON, IL
hoiabc.com

Secretary of State candidate flying to impress

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Replacing Jesse White seems to interest both major political parties. One of the 6 candidates for Secretary of State came to Peoria Friday. David Moore flew into 5 cities across Illinois, from Rockford in the north to Marion in the south. He is currently an...
PEORIA, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: A century after the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
1440 WROK

After nearly 100 years Caterpillar is moving out of Illinois

Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy