COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

After many people gathered for Memorial Day and many are making plans for Father’s Day and Juneteenth, IDPH is reminding people to stay safe and make sure to take precautions. IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars says if you are gathering in the days ahead, make sure your vaccinations are...
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
Marriage rates are declining around the country… but especially in Illinois, which has one of the lowest rates of marriage in the nation. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 3.9 weddings out of every 1,000 people in the state, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, and less than half of what it was 30 years earlier.
The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows some northern Illinois counties being downgraded from the High Level designation. But that’s not the case in the central part of the state. Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Not necessarily the news you want to hear going into Fathers Day and Juneteenth this weekend, but not as bad as it could be. The Illinois Department of Public Health says Woodford County joins Peoria and Tazewell Counties on the list of counties the CDC terms as having high levels of community spread of COVID-19.
Illinois health officials reported 27,112 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 68 additional deaths, marking slight declines in cases from seven days prior as 25 counties across the state remain at a "high" community level of COVID-19. The previous week, the state reported 34,001 new cases and...
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
A new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund was given to fraudsters. The state auditor general’s report says fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims cost the state nearly two-billion-dollars in federal money meant to help out-of-work Illinoisans. The audit covers July 2020 through June 2021. The Illinois Department of Employment Security acknowledged in November 2020 that more than 212-thousand fraudulent claims had been filed, but never released a dollar estimate on the theft.
Pick a county, any county. In the State of Illinois, you've got 102 of them to choose from, but according to a new study, 25 of them are better than the other 77. Our own Winnebago County finds itself in the top 25. If you had to pick a county...
The state of Illinois will improve its child care assistance by expanding programs that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Starting next month, Illinois will boost its reimbursement rate for child care centers by 10%. The measure also increases the amount of income a family can have and still be eligible for subsidized child care.
Not long ago, I was doing some shopping when I overheard a conversation between a little girl (I'm guessing she was about 7 or 8) and her dad about monsters. In particular, whether or not we have monsters in Illinois. They were standing by a rack of magazines and tabloids...
Recall, recall, recall, they happen all the time. Back in March, there was a massive peanut butter recall that slowed things down for Skippy fans like running through fresh tar. The recall, which you can read about here, affected about 10,000 cases of peanut butter sold in 18 states including Illinois.
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Replacing Jesse White seems to interest both major political parties. One of the 6 candidates for Secretary of State came to Peoria Friday. David Moore flew into 5 cities across Illinois, from Rockford in the north to Marion in the south. He is currently an...
This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...
Comments / 2