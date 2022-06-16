Florida only state to not order COVID vaccines for kids under 5

State health officials are warning the public about a rise in the number of statewide cases of meningococcal disease. However, there are few cases in the Tampa Bay region. The disease first appears as a flu-like illness with fever, headache and a stiff neck, and rapidly worsens, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two most common types of meningococcal infections are meningitis and septicemia, both of which can be deadly in a matter of hours. In meningitis, bacteria infects the lining of the brain and spinal cord and causes swelling.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO