Florida State

Florida only state to not order COVID vaccines for kids under 5

By Victoria Lewis
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next...

doesmyopinionmatter
3d ago

Great news. Kids don't need this poison. Can't wait to see how many of the states that did order end up tossing them because no one wants them

AGRICULTURE
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
KIDS
PUBLIC HEALTH
FLORIDA STATE
PUBLIC HEALTH

