Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab...

Florida police officer charged with COVID relief fraud

A Coral Springs police officer has been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud. According to a South Florida federal grand jury Jason Scott Carter, 44, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc. Jason S. Carter, Inc. was allegedly a business...
Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
Florida Rapper 320Popout Shot & Killed In Jacksonville: Report

Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
Prison inmate dies inside St. Johns County Jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Saint John’s County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a male inmate at the St. Johns County jail Friday night. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies were notified of a male inmate who was unconscious and not breathing after recreation at 7:35 p.m. June 17. Several Deputies responded immediately and assisted with life-saving measures.
Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
Woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in Chelsea arrested

NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges. Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11. Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes. 
Danielle Redlick: Jury deliberating in trial of Florida woman accused of killing stepfather-turned-husband

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors began their deliberations in the murder trial of a Florida woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her husband. Danielle Redlick is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the Jan. 2019 death of her stepfather-turned-husband, Michael Redlick. The jury of six began deliberations just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a week after the trial began. The jury broke for a recess at 8 p.m. and will reconvene on Friday morning to resume discussions about a verdict. When the verdict is announced, we will stream it live on our website and news app.
POLICE: Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

FDLE Says Who He Is, What He Did… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new sexual predator living in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson Khan is is now living on Watergate Circle in unincorporated Palm Beach County. […] The article POLICE: Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
Florida Keys fishermen arrested on animal cruelty charges

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
Florida man helped distribute $230 million of tampered HIV medicine to patients

MIAMI - Lazaro Hernandez, 51, from Miami, Florida was arrested for allegedly distributing $230 million worth of tampered HIV drugs that were given to patients unknowingly across the country. According to the court indictment, Hernandez was part of a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The...
