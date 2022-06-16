Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors began their deliberations in the murder trial of a Florida woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her husband. Danielle Redlick is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the Jan. 2019 death of her stepfather-turned-husband, Michael Redlick. The jury of six began deliberations just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a week after the trial began. The jury broke for a recess at 8 p.m. and will reconvene on Friday morning to resume discussions about a verdict. When the verdict is announced, we will stream it live on our website and news app.

