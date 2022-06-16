Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Police in Florida are seeking to identify a couple that has been writing bad checks for cart loads of goods. On April 24, 2022, a check from a New Port Richey, Pasco County, business was fraudulently written at a Home
A Florida man trying to take his dad on a flight for Father’s Day hit a wake in the water that soaked the flight plan. On Sunday at 11:05 a.m. the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a
A Coral Springs police officer has been charged with COVID-19 relief fraud. According to a South Florida federal grand jury Jason Scott Carter, 44, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc. Jason S. Carter, Inc. was allegedly a business...
Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
PSL Dog breeder kidnapped, moved around for 2 days then saved by observant Martin County Deputy. `Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A Port St Lucie Dog breeder was kidnapped, moved around for 2 days then saved by observant Martin County Deputy!. This is what happened according to the Martin County Sheriff:
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Saint John’s County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a male inmate at the St. Johns County jail Friday night. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies were notified of a male inmate who was unconscious and not breathing after recreation at 7:35 p.m. June 17. Several Deputies responded immediately and assisted with life-saving measures.
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges. Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11. Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors began their deliberations in the murder trial of a Florida woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her husband. Danielle Redlick is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the Jan. 2019 death of her stepfather-turned-husband, Michael Redlick. The jury of six began deliberations just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, a week after the trial began. The jury broke for a recess at 8 p.m. and will reconvene on Friday morning to resume discussions about a verdict. When the verdict is announced, we will stream it live on our website and news app.
(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who told authorities where to find a Florida woman he fatally stabbed in July 2018 was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison nearly four years later, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Matthew Barber, 49 at the...
MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
A Florida woman was late to the party last night, very late, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brianna Micchel’le Berry of Riviera Beach, was headed to a celebration when she walked out of three Martin County retail
MIAMI - Lazaro Hernandez, 51, from Miami, Florida was arrested for allegedly distributing $230 million worth of tampered HIV drugs that were given to patients unknowingly across the country. According to the court indictment, Hernandez was part of a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The...
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after a residential search warrant revealed trafficking amounts of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and weapons. On Thursday, June 9, as part of an ongoing joint operation with the DEA, SIS detectives assisted with executing a search
