QJ Motor recently launched the Fortress 350, its very first model in the maxiscooter segment, and it was designed in collaboration with Ricardo Motorcycles. Historically, QJ Motor’s scooters never cracked displacements above 250ccs and this new scooter is a new model from the brand that claims a few firsts. The launch of the Fortress is also in line with the rest of QJ's other endeavors which include new engines and models that will likely make things interesting for the company in the near future.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO