Denver, CO

Hot weather settles in across Colorado

By Stacey Donaldson
 3 days ago
We're still a few days away from the official start of summer, but it's sure going to feel like it.

We had mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Our official high was 94 degrees at DIA.

Friday will be even warmer! The record high on Friday is 100 degrees, and we're calling for 98 degrees in Denver.

Rare heat advisory issued for Denver metro as near triple-digit temps loom

The first heat advisory for the metro area in more than a decade is in effect Friday for temperatures that could reach 100 degrees.

You will also notice more smoke moving in from the south as our winds shift. Expect hazy skies Thursday afternoon into Friday.

By Friday afternoon, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll see low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon as fans are heading downtown for the Avalanche game.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

