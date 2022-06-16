WI Weekend in a Minute: Juneteenth, Father's Day events
The weather this weekend is going to be very comfortable, so if there's ever a time to head outside and check out fun events happening in the area, it's now. Check out all the Milwaukee area has to offer this weekend!
FRIDAY
- ROB SCHNEIDER
- The Northern Lights Theater
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
- 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233
- Friday— June 19
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- 1935 W Hampton Ave
- Milwaukee, Wi
SATURDAY
- 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Konkel Park
- 5151 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI
- 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI
- 500 free bikes giveaway ( 18 YO and younger)
- 11:00 - 2:00 PM
- Kosciuszko Park
- 8: 30 a.m.
- House of Harley-Davidson®
- 6221 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration
- 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- 3rd Street Market Hall
- 275 W. Wisconsin Ave
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
- 12:00 p.m.
- East Side Business Improvement District
- 2122 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
3 Mile Hike and Popsicle Flight
- 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Washington Park
- 1859 N. 40th St.
- Milwaukee, 53208 United States
SUNDAY
- 12:00 p.m.
- Zócalo Food Park
- 636 South 6th Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- 9:00 a.m.
- 3045 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI
Father's Day Fishing Clinic / APRENDER A PESCAR CON PAPÁ PARA EL DÍA DEL PADRE (BILINGUAL)
- All supplies will be provided for use
- Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Drive
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 414-274-4281
Father's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI
- 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
