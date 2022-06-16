WI Weekend in a Minute: Juneteenth, Father's Day events

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Available - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 story home right between Walkers Point and Bayview is ready for you to move in. Features 3 large bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms and HWF throughout. Kitchen includes CT floor, Thomasville cabs and SS appliances. Newer windows, in-floor heating, Includes fenced in backyard, with a garage, 2nd floor deck in back and balcony in front. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, a $75 water/sewer charge is billed monthly. We accept all housing vouchers, you must still meet all requirements listed below. If you would like to fill out an application please visit our website at www.duranterich.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO