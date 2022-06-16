ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WI Weekend in a Minute: Juneteenth, Father's Day events

By Adriana Mendez
The weather this weekend is going to be very comfortable, so if there's ever a time to head outside and check out fun events happening in the area, it's now. Check out all the Milwaukee area has to offer this weekend!

FRIDAY

  • ROB SCHNEIDER
  • The Northern Lights Theater
  • Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
  • 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Pokemon Regional Tournament

  • Friday— June 19
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Black on the Block

  • 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • 1935 W Hampton Ave
  • Milwaukee, Wi

SATURDAY

TOUCH A TRUCK

  • 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Konkel Park
  • 5151 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI

Bayshore Sounds of Summer

  • 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI

Sixteenth Street Bike Day

  • 500 free bikes giveaway ( 18 YO and younger)
  • 11:00 - 2:00 PM
  • Kosciuszko Park

Firefighter Appreciation Ride

  • 8: 30 a.m.
  • House of Harley-Davidson®
  • 6221 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration

  • 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • 3rd Street Market Hall
  • 275 W. Wisconsin Ave

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

  • 12:00 p.m.
  • East Side Business Improvement District
  • 2122 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

3 Mile Hike and Popsicle Flight

  • 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Washington Park
  • 1859 N. 40th St.
  • Milwaukee, 53208 United States

SUNDAY

414 Flea

  • 12:00 p.m.
  • Zócalo Food Park
  • 636 South 6th Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

Juneteenth Street Festival

  • 9:00 a.m.
  • 3045 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Father's Day Fishing Clinic / APRENDER A PESCAR CON PAPÁ PARA EL DÍA DEL PADRE (BILINGUAL)

Father's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

