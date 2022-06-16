Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Honey Grove believed to be in grave danger

A 13-year-old girl from North Texas is at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday.

Honey Grove police believe Kionna Braxton, who was last seen Tuesday, June 14, is in immediate danger.

Kionna is described as a Black girl, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair but police said she was last seen wearing blonde and brown braids.

Kionna was last wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit.

If you see this child, you are urged to call the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.