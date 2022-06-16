ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

All lanes open on I-12 West after overturned vehicle cleared from roadway

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are driving on I-12 West...

www.brproud.com

brproud.com

Highland Road open after concrete spill closes area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department has announced that parts of Highland Road are open after a concrete spill. Highland Road between Siegen Lane and Englewood Drive is now open. The area was closed around 10 a.m. on Saturday. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 juveniles dead after car ran into Bayou Manchac

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles died Sunday afternoon when their car went into Bayou Manchac near the Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish line. State Police said the juveniles were in the car that went into Bayou Manchac along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Parkway. This is a developing story.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

2 in critical condition after vehicle goes into pond

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around noon, 10 agencies responded to the 18000 block of Perkins Road about a car stuck in a ditch. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says that the car went into a pond on Sunday and the EBRSO Dive team extracted two people who were then sent to the hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was charged with vehicular homicide after a head-on collision killed a Walker woman. The Louisiana State Police says that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA-30. They learned that 22-year-old Summer McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA-30 at the same time a 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA-30. LSP says that McKinnon crossed the median and entered the opposite lane striking the Audi head-on.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Crash in St. Helena Parish leaves one person dead

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A crash on Highway 1041 near Dewey Lane killed one person in the Holden area of St. Helena Parish overnight, according to Louisiana State Police. They say that driver was heading eastbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway, crashed into a culvert and caught fire. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
HOLDEN, LA
99.9 KTDY

Van Climbs Rail of Mississippi River Bridge, Closes I-10

A scary situation is playing out on the Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge. Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the I-110 interchange after a crash left a van straddling the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge. That crash happened around 5:30 a.m., causing a major traffic tie-up in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Eaton Street home damaged after bedroom catches on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) A home on Eaton Street caught on fire early Saturday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2800 block of Eaton Street. One occupant was outside and told the firefighters that there was another person still in the house. Light smoke was coming from the home as they made their way inside to search for the other resident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man 'crushed' under forklift at Amazon facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews and medical services were called to help a man who had gotten stuck underneath a forklift on the fifth floor of an Amazon facility under construction. Since there was no elevator access to the fifth floor due to the building still being under construction, Baton Rouge Fire Department had to "think outside the box" to get the man down so he could be attended to.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary Police catch, arrest juvenile robbery suspect breaking into car

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A juvenile was caught attempting to break into a vehicle around 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Zachary Police Department. Zachary police say that the officers arrested the juvenile and recovered stolen property. Police ask residents who live on or near Magnolia Avenue and Cedar Street to check their cars. If a burglary has taken place, the police say to call 911.
ZACHARY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 4, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke and his belongings fell into the lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation. Nunez attempted to retrieve his items from the road. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was driving westbound on Interstate 10. Nunez entered the roadway in front of the Freightliner Tractor for unknown reasons and was struck.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish officials find body in Diversion Canal on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – A body was found in the Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish late Saturday evening. The Springfield Fire Department says they responded to help search for a person who jumped into the water and didn’t resurface. The fire department joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Amant Fire Department in the search efforts.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Garbage truck worker hit by vehicle in Zachary

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a garbage truck worker was walking into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle on Peairs Road on Wednesday afternoon. The worker was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death at his home off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed Thursday night at his home off Highland Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jeffery Follins, 50, was found shot at his home at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and E Garfield Street. Officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found Follins with multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

