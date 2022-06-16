ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé announces first solo album in 6 years, ‘Renaissance’

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — The Queen is back! Beyoncé surprised fans by announcing her new project “Renaissance” to be released on July 29, according to an overnight tweet from music streaming giant Spotify.

Early Thursday morning Spotify tweeted, “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29.”

Apple Music and Spotify both posted album art to their streaming services, and made the album available to pre save within both applications. Tidal, the streaming company partially owned by Jay Z, will also feature the album; however it will not be available exclusively on Tidal as other Beyoncé releases have been in the past.

According to Beyoncé’s website, there will be four box sets to go along with the album.

Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 that she would be releasing a project, and spoke on her dedication to perfection:

I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies … Yes, the music is coming!”

Beyoncé to Harper’s Bazaar

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Beyoncé’s next solo project, as her last two studio albums were group efforts. Fans were at the ready over the past week because Beyoncé removed all of the profile photos from her social media pages, a move which has come before big announcements in the past for her team.There is a question of whether this album will have any accompanying films, as many of Beyonçé’s most recent efforts have.

Beyoncé’s last solo studio album “Lemonade” was released with a film on HBO in 2016. This was followed by “Everything is Love” an album that Beyoncé shared with her husband Jay Z. Then came “The Lion King: The Gift” a group album that paired with the release of “The Lion King” film in 2019. In 2020 Beyoncé released the album “Black is King,” which featured a handful of other artists, and streamed the film exclusively on Disney+.

