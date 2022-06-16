ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearville, KS

KBI: Missing mother and daughter found murdered

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwiAT_0gCbABzF00

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murders of a mother and daughter from Spearville.

On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 203 W. Avenue B in Spearville. When they got to the home, sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Spearville Police Department spoke to a man who reported that his girlfriend and daughter were missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhCyz_0gCbABzF00
Michael A. Peterson (Courtesy Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

While they were inside the house, the KBI said law enforcement officers noticed evidence that a crime had occurred in the home. The man, identified as Michael A. Peterson, 31, of Spearville, was detained for questioning.

CDC recommends masks for more Kansas counties

Just before 4 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6a7r_0gCbABzF00
KBI investigators are on the scene of a Spearville home located on 203 W. Avenue B. (KSN Photo)

KBI agents and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office began an extensive search for 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vasquez. They were later assisted by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, authorities found Kayla’s body in rural Ford County. Then at around 5:40 a.m., the Aalilyah’s body was discovered in Kinsley. Autopsies will be conducted.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Peterson was arrested on suspicion of capital murder connected to the deaths of Kayla and Aalilyah Vasquez.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend,...
SPEARVILLE, KS
KSNT News

KBI investigates Kansas double murder

FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murders of a mother and daughter from Spearville, Kansas. According to the KBI, on June 15 at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 203 W Avenue B in Spearville. At […]
FORD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man arrested after bodies of girlfriend, child found in 2 counties

FORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been arrested for capital murder after the bodies of his missing child and girlfriend were found in two different counties. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents have been called to assist the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the murders of a mother and her daughter from Spearville.
FORD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearville, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Ford County, KS
City
Kinsley, KS
Ford County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
westernkansasnews.com

Dodge City teen’s arrested after drive-by shooting/gang fight

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) -On Wednesday, June 8th the Dodge City Police Department learned a large fight had occurred near the Hoover Pavilion around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7th. The fight involved several males who were beating a 15-year-old male. During the fight, the 15-year-old fell to the ground and was punched and kicked several times by the other males. Detectives began working on the investigation and quickly determined the fight was gang-related and were able to identify several suspects and witnesses.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kbi#Aut
Salina Post

Day 4: Kansas wheat harvest report

As the early stages of harvest shift from south-central to southwest Kansas, yields and morale are decreasing. Extreme drought in the area throughout the growing season is severely limiting yields, causing more abandonment and calls to the insurance adjuster in the region. Even fields that look somewhat decent from the road and are disappointing in the bin, adding to the stress from difficulties finding help and escalating fuel and input prices.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy