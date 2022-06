It is now several days past June 6, a day back in 1944 when many handsome young faces were captured in timeless, sobering black and white photographs – their ghostly stares fixed upon the beaches of Normandy. When you study those remarkable pictures, you see it – you can almost feel it – their bravery saturated in images of great trepidation, fear and angst that spill out and overflow the pages. Paratroopers ascended from the sky prior to the beach landings amid darkness and harsh weather. Regardless, they were driven with purpose and they fought; they met the dread head on. Many lives stopped living during that period. D-Day is another incredible time in our extraordinary history never, ever to be forgotten.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO