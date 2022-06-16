16-year-old killed in double shooting in Southeast DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 8000 block of Seaton St. in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police, a man called after being shot twice while parked in his car. He was taken to the hospital and has died from […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near North Dukeland Street. Officers on scene located a 25-year-old woman with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.
Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2022. A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the Suitland-Silver Hill area of Prince George's County, MD, and police are still looking for the driver responsible. Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that...
WASHINGTON - A 30-year-old D.C. native was fatally shot outside a shoe store in Northeast Wednesday morning. Authorities say the shooting took place in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast around 11:44 a.m. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the scene outside of Shoe City...
Prince William County Police say a swimmer at a state park in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been found dead. Officers say the man was found near the docks at Leesylvania State Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police say, there is no reason to believe foul...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said at approximately 11:44 a.m. Wednesday. officers responded to the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast for the report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from apparent gunshot...
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police continue to look for clues in the death of a 40-year-old northeast D.C. woman, who may be an alleged serial killer's fifth victim. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "Shopping Cart Killer," may be linked to Sonya Champ's murder. This week, the Metropolitan...
Three separate shootings on Saturday left one man injured and two others dead. According to Baltimore Police, at approximately 7:05 a.m., patrol officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue, for a report of a shooting.
A fire in Northwest D.C. has left one person displaced Sunday morning, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The fire started in a garage in the 1800 block of 8th street North West around 2 a.m., about a block away from the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station. Flames damaged the interior of the first floor and the exterior of the second floor of a row home next door.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for five suspects who were seen on video riding ATVs and were involved in a shooting on Sunday in Southeast. The shooting happened this past Sunday evening on the 2600 block of Branch Avenue SE. It was a little before 8 p.m. Police said the victim was traveling southbound in front of this location. Police also described a verbal altercation between the victim and suspects.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating several bomb threats that were made against Fairfax County Public Schools. The district says it received 11 threats since June 11th. An IT employee found numerous emails that were sent to schools throughout the county. Some faculty members were specifically named in the...
Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
A grieving family is closer to justice after the arrest in an October 2020 murder of a D.C. woman. Kavon Jackson, 29, is accused of killing Noelle Wilson, 31, on Oct. 11, 2020 on the 2300 block of Green Street. Southeast and was arrested Thursday, June 9, according to Metropolitan Police.
