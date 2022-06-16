ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TBKj_0gCb9ZvB00

June 16 (UPI) -- Left wing Andre Burakovsky buried a backhanded one-timer in overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Fellow wingers Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog each logged a goal and an assist in the win Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Saturday in Denver.

"They are a good team," Landeskog told reporters. "They don't make it easy on you. You have to earn everything you get. ... It was a resilient win."

Landeskog lit the lamp first 7:47 into the first period. Nichushkin doubled the Avalanche lead when he beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy again less than two minutes later.

Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul cut the deficit in half when he scored 12:26 into the first. Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen responded with a power-play shot past Vasilevskiy about five minutes later. The Avalanche carried a 3-1 lead into the second.

Left wing Ondrej Palat and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev scored two unanswered goals in the second for the Lightning. Neither team found in the net in the third, which sent the game to overtime.

It took just 83 seconds of extra time for Burakovsky's winner. Left wing J.T. Compher intercepted a pass near the Lightning blue line to spark the final sequence. He then skated between the circles and ripped a shot on net. That shot was blocked, but the puck sprayed out to Nichushkin.

The Avalanche winger skated into the left circle and fired a pass back to the right circle, where Burakovsky waited. The puck slid over the ice and Burakovsky backhanded his one-timer into the right side of the net.

Vasilevskiy logged 34 saves in the loss. Darcy Kuemper, who returned from an injury absence, made 20 saves for the Avalanche.

"I think it took us a little too long to get back to our game," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We weren't firm enough with some pucks at the start of the second period. The goals that we gave them, we made major mistakes on. ... There are some things we have to correct for sure."

Game 2 will air at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday on ABC. Game 3 and Game 4 will be Monday and Wednesday, respectively, in Tampa, Fla.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin issues major call to NHL teams with incredible Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to the woodshed in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and that’s saying a lot, considering that the Bolts are the reigning and defending two-time NHL champions. But the reality of the situation is simply that the Avs are so far too much to handle […] The post Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin issues major call to NHL teams with incredible Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/18/2022

Game two of the Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Saturday after the Colorado Avalanche took game one in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avs showed their talent early on in the game as they squeaked in a few goals in the first period. The Lightning fought back with some goals of their […] The post Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Colorado takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Tampa Bay

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -113, Lightning -107; over/under is 6. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Avalanche lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Nuggets set to bring back key role player around Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets had a pretty rough 2021 – 22 season in the NBA. The team once again lost in the first round of the playoffs, despite Nikola Jokic playing out of his mind. The two-time MVP quite simply ran out of steam and teammates, as more and more players succumbed to injuries as the […] The post Nuggets set to bring back key role player around Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
380K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy