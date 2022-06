BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 KHSAA high school softball season may be in the books, but a few stars are still soaking in a little more fun in the sun. Kentucky’s best and brightest softball stars have been gathering at South Warren High School since Friday to partake in the 2022 East/West All-Star Series. A mix of four games took place between respective teams of juniors and seniors from each half of the state.

