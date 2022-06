Royal Ascot has altered its dress code for the first time ever to help attendees cope with the heat.The UK is experiencing a heatwave this week, with the Met Office predicting that temperatures could reach up to 34C in some parts of England on Friday.Temperatures at Ascot are expected to hit 31C, but will feel hotter. This has led organisers to changing its dress code, and says that racegoers in all enclosures will be allowed to remove jackets and ties.A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO