Prince William tells England women’s team Princess Charlotte is ‘really good in goal’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Prince William has revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte , wanted the England women's football team to know she is “really good” in goal.

The Duke of Cambridge visited the squad at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent ahead of this summer’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, which starts on 6 July.

After being presented with shirts for both him and his daughter, William told the players: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you she's really good in goal”.

He also had a kick about on the training pitch.

