Prosecutor’s office: Man barricades himself in home with woman, 4 kids and dead body inside

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says a man barricaded himself inside a Beverly City home for several hours Tuesday with a woman, four kids and a dead body inside.

Police went to the Bentley Avenue home around 1:15 a.m. after receiving information a homicide had been committed there a short time earlier.

According to authorities, a woman said Larry Brown, 27, told her another man in the home, Cecilio Luciano, 34, of Highland Park, had been killed.

The New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit entered the home and discovered Luciano's body. Autopsy reports indicate he was bludgeoned to death.

Brown refused to exit when contacted by police, but the woman and kids emerged unharmed. Brown came out at around 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Brown is now facing kidnapping charges, among others. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

No charges have yet to be filed in connection to the homicide.