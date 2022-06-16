ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, NJ

Prosecutor’s office: Man barricades himself in home with woman, 4 kids and dead body inside

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0BWv_0gCb8vBG00

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says a man barricaded himself inside a Beverly City home for several hours Tuesday with a woman, four kids and a dead body inside.

Police went to the Bentley Avenue home around 1:15 a.m. after receiving information a homicide had been committed there a short time earlier.

According to authorities, a woman said Larry Brown, 27, told her another man in the home, Cecilio Luciano, 34, of Highland Park, had been killed.

The New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit entered the home and discovered Luciano's body. Autopsy reports indicate he was bludgeoned to death.

Brown refused to exit when contacted by police, but the woman and kids emerged unharmed. Brown came out at around 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Brown is now facing kidnapping charges, among others. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

No charges have yet to be filed in connection to the homicide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Body found stuffed in bag at Queens home, police questioning owner’s son

The body of a woman was found stuffed into a plastic bag in the basement of a Queens home on Saturday, and police were trying to determine if the victim was the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner’s son. The 65-year-old homeowner of the Laurelton home at 138th Ave. near Carson St. discovered the remains around 2:50 p.m. as he was cleaning the basement where his 30-year-old son lived, cops said. ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
Beverly, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly, NJ
centraljersey.com

Newark man charged with alleged scam at West Windsor Home Depot

A Newark man was charged with shoplifting after allegedly attempting to scam the Home Depot store out of three tool sets, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The man paid for three sets of tools at the self-checkout register, valued at $462, in the April 8 incident, police said. Then he asked a store associate to watch the tools while he went back into the store to buy more things.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Camden County police: 37-year-old man fatally shot on Decatur Street

An investigation is underway into the apparent shooting death of 37-year-old Charles Copling, III. Camden County police say they responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden at around 11:59 a.m. Friday regarding a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, Copling was found on the ground with an apparent...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricades#Dead Body#New Jersey State Police#Superior Court
NJ.com

South Jersey man, 37, killed in shooting, cops say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Camden Friday, authorities said. Charles Copling III, of Camden, was found by police near the 1200 block of Decatur Street following the activation of system that detects the sounds of gunfire, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead along shoulder of N.J. highway

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Route 4 west in Englewood on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious male on the shoulder of Route 4 west near South Dean Street in the city at around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, Teenage Boy Nabbed After Attempted Robbery Outside Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart. It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream. According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In West Windsor, Police Say

A 22-year-old man who went missing Thursday, June 16 was found dead on Friday, authorities in Mercer County said. There are no signs of foul play and no danger to the community, though the investigation remains ongoing, West Windsor police said. His identity was not released and he was described as Asian.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man hit in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The 28-year-old victim was along Wales Avenue near East 152nd Street when the two suspects riding a motorcycle drove by at around 7 p.m., according to authorities. One of the suspects pulled out a gun […]
BRONX, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, assault by auto after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man is facing a slew of charges following a motor vehicle crash last week in Byram Township. On June 12, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Roseville Road near Amity Road. When officers arrived, two individuals who were involved in the crash were located and one individual suffered facial injuries, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
longisland.com

20 Fire Departments Respond to House Fire in Roslyn Heights

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a house fire that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a house fire at 183 Jefferson Avenue. Roslyn Fire Company and approximately 19 other Fire Departments responded to assist in extinguishing the fire.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy