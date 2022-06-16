ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Prosecutor’s office: School custodian fatally struck by car while spraying weeds at school

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a South Brunswick School District employee was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning while working.

The employee, Dean Battaglia, 53, was spraying weeds along a curb at Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was struck.

Police and EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

