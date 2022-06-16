Road Trip: Hudson River Maritime Museum is a hidden gem in Kingston
The Hudson River Maritime Museum is a hidden gem in Kingston where you can explore Hudson Valley history.
The museum holds a magnificent collection of everything to do with the Hudson's maritime transportation past and future.
The Hudson River Maritime Museum covers a huge range of history from pre-contact indigenous history all the way to the present.
The museum also features the country's only 100% solar-powered tour boat named Solaris.
