ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Road Trip: Hudson River Maritime Museum is a hidden gem in Kingston

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRQ8A_0gCb8tPo00

The Hudson River Maritime Museum is a hidden gem in Kingston where you can explore Hudson Valley history.

The museum holds a magnificent collection of everything to do with the Hudson's maritime transportation past and future.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum covers a huge range of history from pre-contact indigenous history all the way to the present.

The museum also features the country's only 100% solar-powered tour boat named Solaris.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY

Looking to get away and feel like you're in the middle of the forest camping while still staying close to home? Head out to Ulster County this summer, AutoCamp Catskill is officially opened for business. The Ulster Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
Kingston, NY
Entertainment
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Hudson Valley#All The Way#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Solaris
Hudson Valley Post

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York

When you think of dangerous places in the Hudson Valley there's usually one place that comes to your mind first and that's Newburgh, New York. The city pops into your head immediately for obvious reasons. Newburgh really is one of the most dangerous cities in America. Newburgh is in the top 50 most dangerous cities in the country. According to Neighborhood Scout, you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Travel
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Interactive Map Shows Hudson Valley Internet ‘Dead Zones’

If you're searching for a home or just want to snoop on your neighbors, a new map shows you how much Internet is available at any Hudson Valley address. Governor Hochul unveiled a "first-of-its-kind" database of the state's broadband infrastructure. You may remember receiving a survey about the quality of your Internet service. Responses from tens of thousands of New Yorkers coupled with data received from the states' Internet service providers pinpoint where broadband service is available and where residents are still surfing the web like it's 1995.
HUDSON, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

Weekend in Kingston: Hudson Valley's hot new destination

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The WeekEnder loves the Hudson Valley. This time around, we’re headed to Kingston, a riverfront enclave in Ulster County that was the most important port between New York City and Albany in the 19th century. Look around and you’ll see remnants of the factories that helped build New York City and historic landmarks like a Dutch church dating to the 17th century.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
WestfairOnline

RBW opens manufacturing and headquarters facility in Kingston

RBW, an award-winning independent lighting design and manufacturing brand, has begun production in its new $5 million global headquarters and manufacturing and innovation facility located at 575 Boices Lane in Kingston even though renovations to the building that dates from the 1980s have not been completed. “Our expansion to Kingston...
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy