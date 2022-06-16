ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What's Hot: Ryan Gosling to play beach-blond Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f8KV_0gCb8sX500

Ryan Gosling is playing Barbie's boyfriend Ken in a new movie.

The publicity photo is blowing up on social media.

Gosling is sporting beach-blond hair and spray-tanned six pack abs.

Margot Robbie is starring as the title character Barbie, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys of all time.

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, and will feature an all-star supporting cast, including Will Ferrell, ,Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

The film is set to open July 21, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Blond#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy