What's Hot: Ryan Gosling to play beach-blond Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

Ryan Gosling is playing Barbie's boyfriend Ken in a new movie.

The publicity photo is blowing up on social media.

Gosling is sporting beach-blond hair and spray-tanned six pack abs.

Margot Robbie is starring as the title character Barbie, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys of all time.

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, and will feature an all-star supporting cast, including Will Ferrell, ,Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

The film is set to open July 21, 2023.