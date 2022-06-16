What's Hot: Ryan Gosling to play beach-blond Ken in new 'Barbie' movie
Ryan Gosling is playing Barbie's boyfriend Ken in a new movie.
The publicity photo is blowing up on social media.
Gosling is sporting beach-blond hair and spray-tanned six pack abs.
Margot Robbie is starring as the title character Barbie, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys of all time.
The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, and will feature an all-star supporting cast, including Will Ferrell, ,Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.
The film is set to open July 21, 2023.
