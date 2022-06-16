ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hotel Esencia review: Relax and unwind at Tulum’s ultimate five-star sanctuary

By Richard Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqRfo_0gCb8reM00

In a nutshell: A luxurious and secluded taste of paradise that oozes cool.

The neighbourhood

Just off the main road that runs along Quintana Roo’s Caribbean coastline, from the tacky excess of Cancun to the oversaturated hippy chic of Tulum , Hotel Esencia (and its accompanying 50-acre estate) is tucked in a verdant jungle setting that leads through to its own private stretch of beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkQ0o_0gCb8reM00

Upon arriving by car, guests are relieved of their luggage by one of the immaculately presented staff members, before being transported by golf cart through the calm-inducing tropical gardens in which the hotel’s collection of 45 suites are situated.

The look

Given its palatial feel, it comes as no surprise to learn that the site was originally constructed as the private hideaway of an Italian duchess.

We stayed in one of the ‘jungle suites’, featuring a plunge pool within a terrace solarium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxdtR_0gCb8reM00

Inside the self-contained building, décors contrast white walls – ideal for keeping interiors cool despite the sweltering heat – with dark wood trimmings, while furniture and artwork are contemporary in style.

The ‘Main House’ acts as the site’s architectural centrepiece, surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns and palm trees.

The vibe

The huge iguanas, seen lounging on the edges of the gardens as guests make their way through to the golden sands of the private beach, encapsulate the relaxing atmosphere of the hotel.

Staff are exactly the right degree of friendly, and all seem to have mastered the rare art of tending to guests’ needs while keeping service informal; it all adds up to ensure the grandeur of the surroundings never leaves you feeling claustrophobic.

We’d originally planned to spend some of our time visiting local sights and attractions; in fact, the tranquillity of the setting ensured we didn’t leave the grounds once until check out.

Bed and bath

The spacious main room led out on to an enclosed front terrace (where we tended to end up at the end of most evenings, sprawled out on the tasteful outdoor furniture), while walk-in wardrobes offered more space for clothing than we were ever likely to need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUQzn_0gCb8reM00

In the bathroom, an array of luxe complimentary toiletries are available, along with a double shower with rainfall shower head.

The layout of the hotel means shoes are entirely optional and, in our case, barely made it out of the suitcase – so the complimentary Havaiana sandals were another nice touch.

Food and drink

Among the highlights of the day were mealtimes. Before we’d even woken up, a selection of pastries and coffee was left on the terrace to fall upon immediately on rolling out of bed.

Breakfast at the poolside bar includes homemade granola and seasonal fresh fruit, along with a range of more typical Mexican offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZQOs_0gCb8reM00

Just between the beach and the pools are the hotel’s eateries – a selection of restaurants including one serving a traditional Mexican-Mediterranean fusion and another, Beefbar, offering dishes featuring Australian Black Onyx and Wx Wagyu beef, along with Japanese Kobe beef.

The food combines sophistication with simplicity, and service ensures the experience never feels mired in pretentiousness (it helps that many of the items on the menus were more affordable than might be expected at such a high-end establishment).

For sundowners, a beach bar serves various cocktails to enjoy poolside or on the white sand.

Pools, spas and public areas

Two heated pools are set just off the beach, with lush lawns – on which comfortable seating is dotted around for guests to plonk themselves down of an evening – between them and the main house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UrKl_0gCb8reM00

For those so inclined, there’s a gym and fitness room, while complimentary sunrise yoga was another highlight of our stay.

Nuts and bolts

Wifi: Free

Disability access: Yes

Extra charges: An organic spa offers a range of treatments, while activities and excursions are also bookable for an extra charge.

Bottom line

Best thing: The permanently calm-infused atmosphere and plum beachside location.

Worst thing: The seductive pull of the beach and grounds means seeing the local area rather takes a back seat.

Perfect for: Couples seeking a spot of luxury in a private setting.

Not right for: Those seeking an action-packed adventure holiday.

Rooms at Hotel Esencia start from $1,005 (£840) a night, B&B. (This rate is subject to 19 per cent tax and 10 per cent service. hotelesencia.com

Book now

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Don't fancy the walk to the hotel pool? Then book a swim-up suite at one of these stunning resorts for all budget ranges, from Majorca to Turkey

Every week, our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don’t have to. This week: swim-up hotel suites. They're set to be the year’s biggest holiday upgrades: swim-up hotel suites that let you slip straight into the pool from a private terrace opening from your room.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Hossegor, France: sand, surf and the best sunsets in the world

Eating out in Hossegor can be a surprise. With so many surfers and watersports and health fanatics living or holidaying here, it can be easier to gert a nutritious acai bowl than a plate decent steak-frites, with most places serving vegan and vegetarian dishes. That said, Bistrot Balnéaire, overlooking the lakeshore, offers classic, meaty Landaise specialities, such as foie gras and a juicy magret de canard.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Hotel Suite in Italy Has the Most Beautiful View of Florence's Duomo — See the Photos

Santa Maria del Fiore (more commonly referred to as the Duomo) is, without question, the most iconic and photographed landmark in Florence. While most visitors join the hordes of snap-happy tourists attempting to get a great shot in front of the famous Filippo Brunelleschi-engineered Renaissance cupola, there is another, more private way to soak in all the splendor — and it even offers a better vantage point.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Tulum#Spas#Fitness#Private Beach#Hotel Esencia#Italian
The Guardian

10 of Europe’s most enchanted off-the-radar islands

Côte d’Azur too hectic? Try peaceful Porquerolles, one of the Îsles d’Hyères islands that lie just a ferry-hop away from Hyères on the French mainland. With no cars allowed, the only way to get around this densely wooded island is on foot or bike, and the only sound is the crackle of fragrant pine needles under your wheels. The best beaches, such as Plage d’Argent, hug the north coast. They’re busy during high season, but once the daytrippers have left, peace reigns again. Right in the heart of the village, Hôtel Résidence Les Mèdes offers rooms and apartments.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
TravelNoire

Dubai Has Now A Private Island Resort Inspired In The Maldives

Known for its lavish wealth, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and state-of-the-art architecture, Dubai is now working to become a world-class beach resort destination. Named Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, this private island resort is one of the latest and most ambitious projects in Dubai. As CNN reported, it replicates the Maldives, a world-famous paradise destination that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. The resort is owned by Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.
TRAVEL
Real Simple

The Collapsible Beach Wagon Shoppers Call 'the Best Purchase of the Summer' Is $50 Off Right Now

During the coldest winter days, many people dream about spending a relaxing day at the beach or by the lake. But before you can sit under your umbrella or dip your toes in the water, you must first get all of your essentials onto the sand. Having to make multiple trips between your house or car and your sandy camp for the day is a hassle, so shoppers turn to easy-to-use wagons—and this popular choice is on sale for $50 off.
HOME & GARDEN
tvinsider.com

Hotel Portofino

In 1920s Italy, a mystery unfolds as Bella Ainsworth runs a quintessentially British hotel. SUNDAY: Natascha McElhone (Halo) is luminous in this six-part escapist drama as Bella Ainsworth, proprietor of a villa-turned-hotel in the scenic Riviera town of Portofino in Italy. (Much of the series was filmed in Croatia.) As Bella welcomes upper-crust British travelers to her establishment in 1926, including the young woman in line to be wed to her wounded war-hero son (Oliver Dench, great-nephew of Dame Judi), sudsy intrigue swirls through the sun-dappled scenery. Perfect for those seeking a cozy respite, and who couldn’t use that this summer?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy