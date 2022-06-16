ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megyn Kelly Says Amber Heard's 'Bad' Testimony Tanked Case in Depp Trial

By Ryan Smith
 3 days ago
"The jury heard all of your defenses, all of your attempts to poke holes in the credibility of these people, and they rejected them," Kelly said of...

Comments / 11

Alice Ann Arce
3d ago

Amber needs an attitude adjustment. We all watched the trial. Many like me started off supporting Amber and wondering what happened to Johnny. Her testimony felt untrue. Real survivors can't stop crying when they remember. Amber couldn't even make one tear. She needs to stop sniveling. Her loss was because of her testimony. Not Johnny Depp staff. She needs to shot up now. She did enough harm to real victims!

Reply
25
the fly
3d ago

I think Amber Heard’s court room persona and testimony was as hollow and lifeless as the characters she portrays in film.

Reply
28
SANDY
3d ago

She relied way to much on the Me-too movement to pull this case off. She said the op-ed wasn’t about Johnny, then why didn’t she just say who it was? Everything she testified to pointed right to Depp. I mean everything. And yes I believe it was Amber that abused Mr. Depp.

Reply
13
