Economy

U.S. Economy Is Going To Collapse, Top Investor Says

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Housing is starting to roll over. Inventories have exploded. There are layoffs in multiple industries," said crypto investor Michael...

Why bother
3d ago

No suprise...we were saying the goal of the left was exactly that before the election...but you didn't like mean tweets so🙄 enjoy your utopia!

Guest
3d ago

When Biden ended Trump's executive orders on the Keystone Pipeline, oil leases and fracking he triggered oil futures markets. Oil went from $50 to $100 a barrel on market speculation. Oil exporter Russia only Invades When Oil Is At $100 a barrel. Biden not only triggered worldwide inflation but also the Ukrainian war.

ofaafo
3d ago

Progressive disastrous policies from energy, open borders, foreign, defund policies have resulted in perfect storm. We have Manchurian candidate?

