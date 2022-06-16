Cat With Fur So Matted It Looks Like '10 Kittens' Finds Forever Home
The cat has since been homed in a sanctuary to live its life happily after a local cat trapper found the stray...www.newsweek.com
The cat has since been homed in a sanctuary to live its life happily after a local cat trapper found the stray...www.newsweek.com
Kitty Looks & Probably Feels So Much Better. Good Job 👍💯 God Bless All Who Helped Him. ❤️🙏🐾🐾🐈
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4