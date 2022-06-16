ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Rockers blank Wausau Woodchucks

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks and Green Bay Rockers faced off in another pitching duel.

Green Bay (5-11) scored the game’s only run in the fourth inning as the Rockers gained a split in the two-game series with a 1-0 win in Northwoods League baseball action at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks battled through a long fourth inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the fifth, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch.

The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring position, although they unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Chucks pitcher Caleb Rutledge (Stephen F. Austin State) came in to relieve Burch at the top of the sixth, breezing through three Rockers batters to hold them with no hits for the inning. The Woodchucks had two hits in the sixth but again were unable to plate a run.

The Woodchucks (7-9) put pressure on the Rockers in the bottom of the eighth with Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hitting a double, advancing to third on a putout, then were held to another scoreless inning by the Rockers.

Pinch hitter Mcqwire Holbrook (West Virginia) bounced a hit into shallow left field to become the first base runner of the ninth inning for Wausau. Pinch runner Cal Hejza (Illinois) advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. However, the Chucks were not able to bring him in resulting in the 1-0 loss.

The Woodchucks travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Thrusday to take on the Rafters in a doubleheader with games at 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. The team returns home Friday to start a two-game series against last year’s NWL Champions, the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Stay after Friday’s game for post-game fireworks presented by Fleet Farm. The Woodchucks will be sporting specialty jerseys at Saturday’s game, which will then be auctioned off to raise money for Safe Kids, presented by Aspirus. The game starts at 6:05 p.m.

