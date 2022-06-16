ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Team Ohana

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
26 of the 49 teams in Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox Race are from Iowa — including Team Axios — and we can't stop gawking at our competition.

1 fun team : Team Ohana

  • This soapbox is inspired by Ohana Steakhouse — a West Des Moines eatery that's been in business for more than 25 years.

🌴 The design's palm tree is set to be six feet high.

Give them some aloha : Saturday's race begins just before noon at the Iowa Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMoBm_0gCb8P8800 A six-foot tree is gonna stand on this soapbox? THIS is one race we have to see. Photo courtesy of Team Ohana via Red Bull

