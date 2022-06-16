Des Moines Red Bull Soapbox spotlight: Team Ohana

Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox race in Des Moines is here and Team Axios can't wait to spin our wheels with nearly 50 other teams from the country.Catch up fast: The non-motorized homemade soapbox carts race down a custom course that includes jumps and obstacles. Teams are judged on creativity and cart design, showmanship and a 30-second skit preformed just before propelling down the course. Photo courtesy of Studio Melee.2 fun local teams: Studio Melee, an American Gothic-inspired soapbox constructed by the Valley Junction architectural firm.Truck yeah, a group of co-workers from Dee Zee, a DSM-based truck accessory company.Go to the races: At the Iowa Capitol, along East Walnut Street.Team pits open to the public at 10am. The opening ceremony starts around 11:55am.Awards will be given out around 4pm.Of note: There are two virtual ways to watch with Red Bull or gamer GrandPooBear. The ramp for Saturday's race was getting set up Wednesday for Saturday's Red Bull Soapbox race in Des Moines. Right, Linh, behind the wheel of Team Axios' entry. Photos: Jason Clayworth/Axios
