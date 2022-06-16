Fired Iowa Senate staffer writes book about sexual harassment

Former Iowa Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson has written a book about her recovery after being sexually harassed at the state Capitol.

Why it matters : It's intended to help victims with their toxic workplace recovery journeys, she tells Axios.

Catch up fast : Anderson was fired in 2013, just hours after reporting workplace misconduct.

She filed a lawsuit and accused multiple coworkers and Iowa lawmakers of harassment.

In 2017, a jury awarded her a $2.2 million verdict. She subsequently settled for $1.75 million .

Read it : " More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething " is being pre-sold on Amazon.