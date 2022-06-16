ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fired Iowa Senate staffer writes book about sexual harassment

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269iPv_0gCb87ZX00

Former Iowa Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson has written a book about her recovery after being sexually harassed at the state Capitol.

Why it matters : It's intended to help victims with their toxic workplace recovery journeys, she tells Axios.

Catch up fast : Anderson was fired in 2013, just hours after reporting workplace misconduct.

Read it : " More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething " is being pre-sold on Amazon.

  • It will be released Oct. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Gun control shaping race between Sen. Chuck Grassley and Michael Franken

Buyers of assault weapons should be required to take hands-on training like people who purchase surplus firearms from the U.S. military, Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral won Tuesday's Democratic primary and will challenge Sen....
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Drake University clinic aims to help wrongfully-convicted inmates

A legal division at Drake University is taking steps to help some of the most underrepresented clients in the state — wrongfully convicted people.Driving the news: Drake's Wrongful Convictions Clinic is in the process of joining the Innocence Network — a prominent non-profit organization that helps exonerate people using DNA evidence. They'll be able to get more resources to investigate cases and file additional appeals.Why it matters: Iowa has only had 16 exonerations since 1989 — a number Erica Nichols Cook, director of the clinic, believes should be higher, especially with the availability of DNA evidence technology.She teaches Drake law...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#Senate Republican#Violent Crime
Axios Des Moines

A 1-minute guide to the Iowa primary elections

Primary day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

How Des Moines' Food Rescue app can prevent food waste

A local non-profit is asking for the public's help to feed hungry families through a unique app that prevents food waste.Driving the news: Eat Greater Des Moines is partnering with grocery stores, gas stations and normal everyday people to take excess food off their hands. Why it matters: The demand for food assistance is strong, especially since Iowa's SNAP benefits reverted back to their pre-pandemic levels, leaving families with $95 less a month.At the same time, Aubrey Alvarez, executive director of Eat Greater Des Moines, estimates half a million pounds of food are going into the garbage in the metro...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines metro city, Norwalk, promotes neighborly porch time

Front Porch Norwalk launches its 2022 series Wednesday from 6pm-8pm.The summer event is a chance for volunteers to host their neighbors on their porch, driveway or lawn for conversation.Why it matters: Strong connections among neighbors is associated with greater personal satisfaction and can help reduce crime, research shows.Catch up fast: The series started five years ago and hundreds of people have since participated, resident Judy Corcoran, a member of the Norwalk Hometown Pride committee, tells Axios.The idea is to counter a trend where fewer people know their neighbors than in past decades, partly because of the absence of front porch space in many modern neighborhoods.Of note: Norwalk's Police Department is a partner of the eventBottom line: It's good to know your neighbors. Corcoran encourages other metro cities to help organize porch events in their communities. A scene from one of last year's Front Porch Norwalk events. Photo courtesy of Judy Corcoran
NORWALK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Axios Des Moines

More than 60 breweries to take part in 2022 Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Calling all craft beer fans, this weekend is your chance to drink and eat to your heart's content.Driving the news: The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is holding its 12th annual event this Saturday, from noon to 4pm, at Des Moines' Water Works Park near the Lauridsen Amphitheater. A $45 general admission ticket to the event gets you unlimited samples to 60+ breweries, including Toppling Goliath, Backpocket, SingleSpeed and dozens more.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Dispelling Iowa's Asian "model minority myth"

Data: American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsThe stereotype that all Asian Americans in the U.S. are well-educated and successful — or the "model minority myth" — has long been used as a trope of how discrimination can be overcome.But new numbers from the State Data Center shows that many in Iowa's AAPI community are actually suffering academically and financially, in comparison to the rest of the state.Why it matters: The "model minority myth" not only erases the struggles Asian Americans face, it's also been weaponized and used against Latino and Black communities.State of play: At face value,...
IOWA STATE
Axios

NOAA forecasts a hot summer in Iowa

Expect a hot summer in Iowa. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's new summer temperature outlook is predicting a 40%-50% chance that the entire state of Iowa will experience above-average temperatures from June through August. The big picture: Although NOAA rarely flags below-average temperatures in the summer...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's state parks are more popular than ever

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and Iowans are expected to go outside in full force.Driving the news: Visits to state parks swelled in 2020 as Iowans and the rest of the country sought more opportunities to get outside at the height of the pandemic. Roughly two years later, we're still going out in record numbers.By the numbers: In 2020, there were nearly 17 million visits to Iowa state parks — almost 2 million more than the year before.For 2021, the numbers increased by about 200,000 visits. 2022 is also expected to see high attendance, Sherry Arntzen, of the...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

At least 8 Iowans banned from traveling to Russia

At least eight Iowans are among the nearly 1,000 Americans permanently banned from entering Russia, according to a list released Saturday by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry.Why it matters: The travel bans are largely symbolic, but they still highlight the downward spiral of Russia-U.S. relations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Reuters reports.Context: President Joe Biden has been on the list since mid-March, CBS reports.Saturday’s updated list includes Vice President Kamala Harris, more congressional members and the likes of actor Morgan Freeman and billionaire investor George Soros. Zoom in: Five of the Iowans are part of the state's congressional delegation. The others:Rich Eychaner, a Des Moines-metro entrepreneur and LBGTQ activist.Leon Spies, a longtime criminal defense attorney from Iowa City.Patrick Grady, a retired district court judge.What they're saying: Eychaner tells Axios his last name is misspelled "Eichener" on the list but that he's confident it's him, asking "how many entrepreneurs and LGBT activists share my name?"Spies tells us that he has previously represented Ukrainian natives. "I guess there goes my summer vacation plans," he joked.Of note: Sen. Chuck Grassley remains the only Iowa congressional member excluded from the list.Yes, but: He’s certainly not a fan of Russia.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
921
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy