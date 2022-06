Two individuals were cited following an incident at about 9:10 Wednesday night. Police responded to a business in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street for an alcohol complaint. An investigation resulted in Luke J. Lehmann, 20, of Fremont being cited for minor in possession while Keyata D. Walker, 20, was cited for procuring alcohol to a minor.

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO