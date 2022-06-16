Jake Paul is 'poor' after investing large chunk of his wealth into crypto

Logan Paul has spoken about his brother Jake Paul, saying he is “poor” following the recent cryptocurrency crashes.

The recent volatile nature of crypto saw Bitcoin drop by 25 per cent recently, and it’s currently at its lowest price for 18 months.

While YouTube star Paul won an enormous $36 million in fight earnings after becoming a boxer last year, his finances have allegedly taken a hit thanks to the state of crypto.

Speaking on the imPaulsive podcast about his earnings in the ring, Jake said: "It doesn't matter, he put it all in crypto! He's poor!"

It comes after Jake hit out at Joe Biden and tried to blame him for cryptocurrency tanking over recent weeks, despite it being an unregulated market which has nothing to do with the US president.

LOGAN PAUL REVEALS JAKE PAUL "IS POOR" AFTER MAKING $40MIL LAST YEAR www.youtube.com

He said: "Biden accomplishments. Number one, highest gas prices. Number two, worst inflation. Number three, plummeting crypto prices. Number four, highest rent prices ever. Number five, created new incomprehensible language.

"If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem."

His brother has a plan to change that – after announcing he plans to run for president in the future.

Logan Paul is reported to have told the Wall Street Journal ’s The Future of Everything Festival that “I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in 2032.”

The 10-year wait is due to the constitutional requirement for a president to be at least 35 years old . Logan turned 27 earlier this month.