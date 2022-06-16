ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about...

www.khou.com

Comments / 8

Wendy Humphrey-Affeld
3d ago

Lord please keep this child safe and let her be found quickly. praying for her family

Reply(2)
7
