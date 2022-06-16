AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men are dead and another is missing after a boat overturned in Lake Lavon last evening when a strong storm passed through.The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on the water were able to rescue him and they learned the three other men had disappeared. A search by water and air was initiated, but the missing men were not found.Then, early Sunday morning, one missing man's body was recovered from the water by a boat. A second body was found Sunday afternoon.The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and Game Wardens are continuing to search for the remaining man. His is presumed drowned.The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO