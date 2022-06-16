Missing Texas teen found safe

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men are missing and another is dead after a boat overturned in Lake Lavon last evening when a strong storm passed through.The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on the water were able to rescue him and they learned the three other men had disappeared. A search by water and air was initiated, but the missing men were not found.Then, early Sunday morning, one missing man's body was recovered from the water by a boat. The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, and Game Wardens are continuing to search for the two remaining men. They are presumed drowned.The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.
The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — A Calera woman alerted authorities after she said her granddaughter found pieces of glass in packaged snacks. Nancy Jackson said her 11-year-old granddaughter found the shards in a package of Nachos Cheese Dip & Salsa Lunchables that were purchased at the Walmart in Durant. Jackson...
The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
In early 2003, Henry R. Squires bequeathed more than $123,000 for a Rockwall Memorial Cemetery rehabilitation. On Monday, May 30, 2005, more than 50 area residents and city staff members gathered around the cemetery’s new fountain to remember Squires, honor his dedicated service and marvel at improvements to the 130-year-old facility.
On the heels of a report that named Rockwall County the richest county in Texas based on median household income, another survey shows three other North Texas counties aren't doing too bad, either. A new ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Collin, Dallas, Rockwall, and Denton counties among the...
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KTEN) — An emergency dumping site is no longer available for residents of Sherwood Shores whose property was damaged in the March 22 tornado. The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property is now closed to any further storm debris, and there are no county rights of way that can be used.
On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
