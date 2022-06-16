ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stickney, SD

Bernard Hargreaves, 90, formerly of Stickney

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Douglas County...

25th Annual Heart and Sole Cancer Walk set for tonight

The 25th Annual Heart and Sole Cancer Walk is set for tonight in Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. The event honors those who have gone through and are going through battles with cancer. The area will open at 4 PM for those who want to set up campsites. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 PM. Luminaries will be available at the event. There will be activities, online raffles, fireworks, and live music by Captain’s Entertainment. The honorary co-chairs are anyone who has been an honorary co-chair in the past 25 years. The money raised by the event will fund local cancer patients in their fight. The run has been moved to Saturday morning. Registration can be done online or at 9:30 AM Saturday morning at the DWU/Avera Sports Complex. For more information, go to http://www.mitchellheartandsole.com.
MITCHELL, SD
Juneteenth holiday garbage collection schedule for City of Mitchell

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20th, garbage and recycling collection will begin at 7:00 AM and be completed by 12:00 noon. The City of Mitchell Regional Landfill will close at noon on Monday, June 20th. For more information, go to www.cityofmitchell.org or call 995-8465 if you...
MITCHELL, SD
Mitchell police looking for suspects in recent vehicle burglaries

Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a pair of vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon (June 13th) just after 1:30 PM, an individual entered a vehicle in the block of 1500 East Birch Avenue and stole a firearm. Sometime between 9...
MITCHELL, SD

