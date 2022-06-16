ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi-truck destroyed after catching fire on Indiana Toll Road near US 421

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

A semi-truck caught fire on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday morning, causing a major traffic disruption, Indiana State Police said.

The truck caught fire at about 5:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road past U.S. 421. The driver was not injured, police said.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing the semi-truck completely destroyed be the fire along with a massive backup on the expressway.

Police had blocked off all lanes, with westbound traffic being diverted off of the toll road on to US 421. Around 6:30 a.m., one lane and the shoulder reopened to traffic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

