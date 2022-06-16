Semi-truck destroyed after catching fire on Indiana Toll Road near US 421

The body of a young boy discovered in a suitcase in Indiana remains unsolved, but police have now identified a cause of death in the case. Toxicology reports conducted in conjunction with the autopsy have determined that the child, whose age has been narrowed down to around 5 years of age, died from an electrolyte imbalance that may have been caused by viral gastroenteritis, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). The more common understanding of this condition would be vomiting and diarrhea to the extent that it led to dehydration. There were no additional negative findings in the toxicology report and no physical damage was observed.

