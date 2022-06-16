Man accused of killing woman in Cedar Rapids requests change of venue

Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.
A Black Hawk County man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing his car on the University of Iowa campus, then leaving the scene. UI Police were called to the accident scene at UIHC Ramp 2 just before 1:15pm. The driver of an involved 2008 Dodge Avenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo, was found at another location away from the accident scene. UI Police say they used surveillance video to track Brown down.
A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at 8:00 am, a preliminary hearing is set for a Cedar Rapids man that allegedly attacked a police officer. Police say that Ryan Michael Floerchinger charged at an officer after police responded to a harassment call at 2:20 am in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW on Wednesday.
Iowa City Police have arrested an intoxicated man they say threatened to shoot up a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Officers were called to El Ray’s Live & Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 1:15 Saturday morning for a subject making threats to a bouncer. El Ray’s staff told investigators that 27-year-old Earl Toomes had refused multiple requests to leave the club, then passed out next to the bar. Bouncers told Toomes to leave the bar one more time after they woke him up and he reportedly replied with, “I got guns and I will come back and kill you.”
Leading a police chase while on a moped just two weeks after being sentenced for an earlier police chase has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say they observed 27-year-old Carlos Garza of the Cole’s manufactured housing community driving a moped northbound on Riverside Drive near the Iowa City Municipal Airport just before 9:15 Friday night. Garza’s moped did not have a safety flag, so officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
An Iowa City man has been fined over $350 for assaulting patrons at a downtown restaurant patio. Iowa City Police were called to Mickey’s on South Dubuque Street just before 8:45 Wednesday night for a subject throwing things at customers in the outdoor dining area. 28-year-old Dequan Miles of...
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
Iowa City Police have arrested a man who they say was too intoxicated to care for his nine-year-old child. Officers were called to the Eastbrook Drive residence of 32-year-old Reginald Shipp for an unknown issue just after 9:15pm on June 1st. An investigation determined that Shipp’s nine-year-old child was unable to wake him after he had been passed out for multiple hours. Arriving police were able to awaken Shipp, who allegedly had difficulty forming complete sentences, showed signs of intoxication, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City held its annual Pride Parade and and Pride Festival on Saturday June 18th throughout downtown Iowa City. The parade started at College Green Park before traveling through the heart of downtown going past a stage that had been set up at the intersection of South Linn street and East Linn Street. On this stage live music was performed by local musicians including Marion native Alisabeth Von Pressley. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also gave a speech on the Iowa City Pride Festival and its history.
An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
A local transient with a history of theft convictions is back behind bars after allegedly sticking a bottle of liquor down his pants while shoplifting. 46-year-old Paris Alexander Sr., who lists his address as CommUnity Crisis Services on Gilbert Court, was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:00 Thursday night. Iowa City Police say Alexander can be seen on security video putting a bottle of Hennessy down his pants and walking out of the South Gilbert Street Kum & Go without paying on April 26th. The Hennessy is valued at $47.04.
WATERLOO — A woman has been arrested for allegedly entering another person’s home and helping herself to food inside. Careena Cae Schroeder, 32, was arrested Tuesday for third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000. Police were called to a home at 1624 Logan Ave. around 4:10 p.m. after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
On Friday, an uncle convicted in the slaying of his nephew in Riverdale in 2019 was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. According to court documents, 54-year-old Brian Duque was ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Coralville, into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. Duque is to serve 10 years in prison with credit for time served, documents say.
Iowa City Police deployed two armored vehicles to serve a warrant regarding recent shootings. In a release from the Department, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday the Iowa City Metro Special Response Team served the search warrant related to recent shooting incidents at 1019 Carver Street. In order to protect both...
An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with theft and dependent adult abuse after allegedly draining tens of thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was requested on 33-year-old Ahmad Strong of South Riverside Drive after it was discovered that he withdrew over $40,000 from the victim’s bank account over a period ending this past November. The victim is described as mentally deficient, and considered as a dependent adult. The victim was later hospitalized while Strong reportedly depleted their account.
Comments / 0