Man accused of killing woman in Cedar Rapids requests change of venue

Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO