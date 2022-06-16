ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investigators still receiving tips 10 years after cousins abducted from Evansdale

Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
IOWA CITY, IA
Waterloo man arrested after leaving scene of crash on UI campus

A Black Hawk County man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing his car on the University of Iowa campus, then leaving the scene. UI Police were called to the accident scene at UIHC Ramp 2 just before 1:15pm. The driver of an involved 2008 Dodge Avenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo, was found at another location away from the accident scene. UI Police say they used surveillance video to track Brown down.
WATERLOO, IA
Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Dad Speaks As Anniversary Of Disappearance Of Evansdale Girls Approaches

(Evansdale, IA) — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday he tries to keep things in perspective because “there’s a lot of people that have been waiting for their cases to be solved a lot longer, that have never even got to bury their child, or their loved ones.” Collins says his belief that the killer will be found has not wavered. A 100-thousand-dollar reward is being offered through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
A call for solidarity with Iowa's LGBTQ+ community

Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
IOWA STATE
Man accused of killing woman in Cedar Rapids requests change of venue

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 5 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
Woman Illegally Enters Home & Starts Eating

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
WATERLOO, IA
Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
DAVENPORT, IA
Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA

