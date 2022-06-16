Investigators still receiving tips 10 years after cousins abducted from Evansdale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
A Black Hawk County man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing his car on the University of Iowa campus, then leaving the scene. UI Police were called to the accident scene at UIHC Ramp 2 just before 1:15pm. The driver of an involved 2008 Dodge Avenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo, was found at another location away from the accident scene. UI Police say they used surveillance video to track Brown down.
A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
(Evansdale, IA) — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday he tries to keep things in perspective because “there’s a lot of people that have been waiting for their cases to be solved a lot longer, that have never even got to bury their child, or their loved ones.” Collins says his belief that the killer will be found has not wavered. A 100-thousand-dollar reward is being offered through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Every city in America has veterans to thank for the freedoms we've enjoyed for centuries in the United States but have you ever stopped to think about just how many veterans live in your city?. In Cedar Rapids, United States Census Bureau data shows that of the 103,358 residents age...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival. A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running. Police were seen searching an area near […]
Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 5 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
It is incredibly common for beer, seltzer, mixed drinks, and straight shots to be imbibed while recreating at a campground. But that can get you arrested in Iowa. According to NWestIowa.com, 38-year-old Jennifer Renae Kirchner was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 12 at Hills Park Campground in Sheldon.
Rita Papakee’s family last saw her more than seven years ago. At about 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2015, Papakee, 41, left work at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino and Hotel in Tama County, Iowa. She was reported missing by her family on Feb. 18, 2015, to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department after she did not pick up her last paycheck.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
A young QC resident teaches the community the importance of financial literacy. Josiah Blanton wants to help people of all ages understand financial literacy. Iowa schools receiving $100 million for school safety. Updated: 19 hours ago. Up to $50,000 will be provided for safety improvements for each school building in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police used the school shooting in Texas to justify the need for police officers at McKinley and Wilson Middle School in a letter to school board members sent hours before their board meeting on Monday. The proposal came after a new agreement signed...
I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -16-year-olds can supervise school-aged classrooms and more children can be watched at a time under Iowa’s new child care law. Governor Reynolds signed the law into effect on Thursday. ”I cannot even if it is law, allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work unattended by an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at 8:00 am, a preliminary hearing is set for a Cedar Rapids man that allegedly attacked a police officer. Police say that Ryan Michael Floerchinger charged at an officer after police responded to a harassment call at 2:20 am in the 300 block of Lewellen Drive NW on Wednesday.
Comments / 0