Investigators still receiving tips 10 years after cousins abducted from Evansdale

(Evansdale, IA) — The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday he tries to keep things in perspective because “there’s a lot of people that have been waiting for their cases to be solved a lot longer, that have never even got to bury their child, or their loved ones.” Collins says his belief that the killer will be found has not wavered. A 100-thousand-dollar reward is being offered through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

2 DAYS AGO