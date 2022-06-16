Dave Mlicki relives the first Subway Series game and his historic night: ‘It’s still cool’

Dave Mlicki made it to the finish line in two shutouts during a 10-year big-league career, but he jokes that he’s never been asked in retirement about the one he tossed for the Dodgers at Coors Field — an impressive feat unto itself — in 1998.

That’s because the previous year — 25 years ago today — Mlicki forever etched his name in Mets lore by posting nine consecutive zeros at Yankee Stadium in the first regular-season interleague game involving the crosstown rivals.

Details of the inaugural Subway Series between the Mets and the Yankees remain prominent in Mlicki’s mind, largely because he still regularly is asked to recount them by fans and media, especially at this time of year.

“It was really cool then, and it’s cool now. I still have people sending me stuff to sign from that night,” the 54-year-old Mlicki told Post Sports+ over the phone on Wednesday. “Someone recently sent me a Post back page and one of the articles, and I signed right on it, which felt cool that someone thought enough of it to keep that for all these years.

“For Mets fans, it was a big deal, and it was a huge deal for me. It’s still cool to think that people still think about it and talk about it. We’re talking about it now, 25 years later, which is crazy to me.

“Obviously they played again in a World Series [in 2000], and I would have loved to have been a part of that, but that first game was so cool because it had never happened before.”

At least not since the Dodgers and the Giants bolted New York in 1958 after coexisting in the National League together for decades, with each team facing the Yankees multiple times in the World Series. The expansion Mets arrived four years later, but they didn’t face the Yankees in the regular season or the postseason until Mlicki squared off with Andy Pettitte in The Bronx on June 16, 1997.

Fan interest has somewhat dissipated over the years — especially after the sides met in the 2000 Fall Classic (Yanks in five) — but the anticipation that first time through was palpable throughout the city.

“I just remember back when the schedule first came out, I was just hoping I’d get to pitch in the series,” Mlicki said. “The schedule lined up that [Mets manager] Bobby [Valentine] told me about 10 days before that it looked like I was going to get the first game. It was awesome and nerve-wracking at the same time.”

Dave Mlicki threw 119 pitches in a complete game shutout over the Yankees on June 16, 1997. Nury Hernandez

Mlicki, who had a 4.00 ERA in 32 starts for the Mets that season, recalled breaking his normal pregame routine and absorbing the history of the Stadium by visiting Monument Park upon arrival that afternoon.

“I normally wouldn’t do that, but it was just because it was the first time I was ever there. That helped calm things a little bit, too,” Mlicki said. “I remember everything: being on the buses, the fans were going crazy. I didn’t pitch in the playoffs until later in my career when I was with Houston [in 2001], so at this point it was the biggest game and the craziest situation I’d ever pitched in. The New York fans on both sides were such a big part of that.”

With both locals leading their respective divisions, perhaps the fan bases will be fully invested when the sides meet twice after the All-Star break — July 26-27 in Flushing and August 22-23 in The Bronx.

“I totally agree that it’s lost some of its luster, it’s almost gotten muddled a little bit,” Mlicki said. “It was such a cool thing that first year. But New York fans are so awesome, you have a performance like that and they love you forever. And if you have a bad game, they will let you know it, too. Such great sports fans, there’s passion about their teams and a clear divide between the fans of each one. I love that you can’t root for both. It’s one or the other.

A pre-game meeting of New York’s shortstops: Rey Ordóñez and that other guy, Derek something. Bob Olen

“But I remember that we wanted to play them. They had just won the Series [in 1996], but I think we felt like we had a really good team, too. I don’t think people knew we were as good as we were. It was fun to be in that role and showing people what we could do. I think the whole team felt confident. We had some great players on that team — [John] Olerud and [Bernard] Gilkey and [Todd] Hundley and Johnny [Franco] — names that did some great things in the game. We were young, too, but it was so fun. We were starting to get good, and you could feel it.

“We definitely weren’t intimidated or anything like that. I know I wasn’t. When nobody expects anything from you, sometimes it’s easier. They were the champs, and we were the underdogs. No one knew who I was.”

The Yankees soon found out. The righty often has credited Hundley for calling a great game behind the plate, and Mlicki was helped immediately when the Mets plated three first-inning runs against Pettitte. Derek Jeter rapped a leadoff single to center in the bottom half, “and that kind of woke me up a little bit,” Mlicki said.

“I was eerily calm the rest of the night,” he added. “It was one of those games that it was packed and so loud, yet it almost felt like a muffled noise to me. I didn’t hear anything. I felt very focused, and it was just me and Todd.”

Mlicki credits Mets catcher Todd Hundley for helping him lock in amid a frenzied Yankee Stadium crowd. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Mlicki also recalled Cecil Fielder rocking a hanging slider “about seven miles foul” in the middle innings, and Hundley snapping at him, “What are you doing? Let’s go!” Mlicki froze Fielder with a curveball for a called third strike on the following pitch, one of his four strikeouts. Another came on the final pitch of the game, his 119th of the night, against Jeter to complete the historic 6-0 win and nine-hit shutout.

Of course, in today’s game, Mlicki acknowledged, the odds would be slim that his manager would have let him finish the game.

“I was getting tired, and they started getting hits,” he said. “I saw [reliever Greg] McMichael warming up, and obviously John [Franco] was out there. I appreciated them letting me try to get out of some of those jams and not going to the bullpen.”

Just when Mlicki thought he’d seen everything that night, he found himself standing in the dark on the field at Yankee Stadium.

“Striking out Jeter was one of the coolest things, it was still early in his career, but [it’s] every kid’s dream to strike out a superstar to end a game, so I still have that ball,” Mlicki said. “And then after the game, I was doing all of these interviews that the team bus actually left without me, and [Mets media relations director] Jay [Horwitz] and I had to take a cab back to Shea.

“One of the last interviews I did was outside by the field, the lights were down, and it was just such a cool feeling to be out there when no one else was there after the game. So I grabbed a handful of dirt off the mound, and I still have that along with the Jeter ball. Those two things, I get to keep forever.”

As well as the memories of a night Mlicki is sure to be asked about again when the next anniversary comes around.

…Oh, Boston you’re [back] home.

With that paraphrasing musical nod to The Standells , the Celtics return to TD Garden with their season on the line Thursday night after failing to take advantage of a rare horrid shooting night by Stephen Curry, who clanked all nine of his 3-point attempts in the Warriors’ Game 5 victory in San Francisco.

After taking out the Nets in a first-round sweep, the Celtics already have won three games while facing elimination in this year’s playoffs — two against Milwaukee to overcome a similar 3-2 deficit and Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals in Miami.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been held to 37.3 percent shooting in the NBA Finals. AP

“It hasn’t been easy,” Jayson Tatum told reporters Wednesday. “It’s been extremely tough. We’ve had some tough losses. Losing Game 5 against Milwaukee [at home] was extremely tough. Knowing we had to win two, go on the road. Losing Game 6 against the Heat was extremely tough.

“In those moments, we just responded. I don’t know exactly what it is, but I think just our will to want to win, just trying to figure it out.”

The Warriors can seal a fourth NBA title in eight years with one more win, but it would be the team’s first since 2018 following a few seasons dealing with lengthy injury absences of Curry and Klay Thompson, plus the free-agent defection of two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

“At the end of the day, once you get out there, you just have to be in the moment,” Curry told reporters Wednesday. “You got to be present as much as possible, not worry about the consequences of a win or a loss. The only opportunity you have is that 48 minutes. The more you can trick your mind into being in the moment and staying there, that’s the best advice I can give anybody in that situation, because it’s going to be the hardest game you probably ever played in your career because of what the stakes are.”

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are going on the road to try to secure their fourth rings with the Warriors. NBAE via Getty Images

A fourth title as head coach would move Steve Kerr within one of tying Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich and John Kundla for third on the all-time list, behind only Phil Jackson (11) and Red Auerbach (nine).

“We know [the Celtics are] going to play with a sense of desperation,” Thompson told reporters Wednesday. “So for us to match that or exceed that, it’s going to take the most effort we’ve had to give all year.”

Admittedly — no, insistently — never a regular viewer of professional wrestling, I can’t imagine even that scripted drama can match the endless storyline possibilities involving what’s happened the past few weeks between the PGA Tour and those star players who’ve defected in an obvious money grab from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational.

Rory McIlroy has been vocal in his criticism of players who joined the LIV tour. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Those worlds will collide at a major for the first time beginning Thursday at the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The tournament hasn’t even started and top players on both sides of the dispute — Phil Mickelson , Rory McIlroy , Brooks Koepka, etc. — already have gotten testy and pointed in their criticisms during what usually are fairly mundane press conferences.

Tiger Woods isn’t even participating due to injury , but it all should make for some fascinating television viewing all weekend. I’d even consider dropping a few pay-per-view bucks for the first time, unlike the first 38 years (yes, I looked that up) of WrestleMania.