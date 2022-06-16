Hendel: Mills Trophy Race brings activities on lake, dry land

THE 98th Invitational Mills Trophy Race tested sailors’ skills on Friday. It drew racers from all over the U.S. and Canada, with Roadkill, of the Lasalle Mariners Yacht Club in Ontario, ultimately coming in as the winner.

The Toledo Yacht Club hosted many events surrounding the big night race.

There were three race courses: the Mills Trophy, the Governor's Cup, and the President’s Trophy.

Steve Harris of Buckeye Lake Yacht Club was the principal race officer, who started the races with race management teams from Buckeye Lake Yacht Club and Put-in-Bay Yacht Club. Sailors in all races started at the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse and recorded finishes at Put-in-Bay.

Brad D'Arcangelo , a three-time consecutive Mills Trophy winner, and his Mills Master father, the late Mike D'Arcangelo of North Cape Yacht Club, were this year's honorary chairmen. They sailed together for nearly 40 years, and Brad D'Arcangelo said they made lifelong friends through the Mills.

Each year, the previous year's winners are honored at an awards banquet that includes skippers and their crews. They all pose for photos with their shining silver trophies that are engraved with their boat names. In addition to the three namesake trophies, there are about 45 trophies including the Toledo Blade Trophy, the Toledo Yacht Club Cup, Associated Yacht Club Trophy, Cleveland Press Cup, and Owens-Illinois Trophy.

There is also Mills Masters picnic for the salty dogs to share their tales of past races.

The Mills Party was Thursday with live entertainment, food, suds, and Jell-O shots. A cannon sounded for each sailboat as it arrived on the perfect weather night.

Meanwhile race participants checked in, and gathered items including T-Shirts with this year's logo designed by Sync Creative. Its vice president of client services is a Mills Race skipper, Brett Langolf .

On the cover of the keepsake program, designed and printed by H.O.T Printing and Graphics Services, was five-time winner of the Mills Trophy: Flat Stanley with skippers Terry McSweeney and Trey Sheehan and crew Brad Boston , John Evans , Curtis Florence , and Abie McLaughlin .

Among the partygoers were Mills Masters including Chris Merkle , ready for this year's race, and Sybil Turin , 91, who was one of the first Mills female racers.

As the sun set, sailors began carting gear and supplies to the boats in preparation for the next night's race.

Thanks go to the Mills volunteers, many, but not all, who are power boaters who prefer to turn a key rather than hoist a sail: General chairman Ron Soka and the Mills committee: Kaye Soka , Jim Balough , Geri and Tom Buckley , Chuck Stahl , Ron Gabel , Michelle and John Glanville , Doug Haag , David Ryan , and Barry and Becky Vincent , plus many others including Don Wood , Steve Harris , Marilyn Kocevar , and Ralph Becker .

After the race, a hospitality party on Saturday on Put-in-Bay included beer and Mount Gay Rum punch, food, and entertainment. After breakfast Sunday at Put-in-Bay Yacht Club was the awards and flags ceremony with mimosas compliments of the Mills committee.

Thanks also go to sponsors included Sailing Inc., Frosty Bar, Regatta Craft Mixers, Storm Trysail, Sync Creative, Korbel, US Sailing, Mount Gay Barbados Rum, and Remy USA which provided the signature red caps recognized by sailors around the world.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.