ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Hendel: Mills Trophy Race brings activities on lake, dry land

By By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNo3z_0gCb6F3A00

THE 98th Invitational Mills Trophy Race tested sailors’ skills on Friday. It drew racers from all over the U.S. and Canada, with Roadkill, of the Lasalle Mariners Yacht Club in Ontario, ultimately coming in as the winner.

The Toledo Yacht Club hosted many events surrounding the big night race.

There were three race courses: the Mills Trophy, the Governor's Cup, and the President’s Trophy.

Steve Harris of Buckeye Lake Yacht Club was the principal race officer, who started the races with race management teams from Buckeye Lake Yacht Club and Put-in-Bay Yacht Club. Sailors in all races started at the Toledo Harbor Lighthouse and recorded finishes at Put-in-Bay.

Brad D'Arcangelo , a three-time consecutive Mills Trophy winner, and his Mills Master father, the late Mike D'Arcangelo of North Cape Yacht Club, were this year's honorary chairmen. They sailed together for nearly 40 years, and Brad D'Arcangelo said they made lifelong friends through the Mills.

Each year, the previous year's winners are honored at an awards banquet that includes skippers and their crews. They all pose for photos with their shining silver trophies that are engraved with their boat names. In addition to the three namesake trophies, there are about 45 trophies including the Toledo Blade Trophy, the Toledo Yacht Club Cup, Associated Yacht Club Trophy, Cleveland Press Cup, and Owens-Illinois Trophy.

There is also Mills Masters picnic for the salty dogs to share their tales of past races.

The Mills Party was Thursday with live entertainment, food, suds, and Jell-O shots. A cannon sounded for each sailboat as it arrived on the perfect weather night.

Meanwhile race participants checked in, and gathered items including T-Shirts with this year's logo designed by Sync Creative. Its vice president of client services is a Mills Race skipper, Brett Langolf .

On the cover of the keepsake program, designed and printed by H.O.T Printing and Graphics Services, was five-time winner of the Mills Trophy: Flat Stanley with skippers Terry McSweeney and Trey Sheehan and crew Brad Boston , John Evans , Curtis Florence , and Abie McLaughlin .

Among the partygoers were Mills Masters including Chris Merkle , ready for this year's race, and Sybil Turin , 91, who was one of the first Mills female racers.

As the sun set, sailors began carting gear and supplies to the boats in preparation for the next night's race.

Thanks go to the Mills volunteers, many, but not all, who are power boaters who prefer to turn a key rather than hoist a sail: General chairman Ron Soka and the Mills committee: Kaye Soka , Jim Balough , Geri and Tom Buckley , Chuck Stahl , Ron Gabel , Michelle and John Glanville , Doug Haag , David Ryan , and Barry and Becky Vincent , plus many others including Don Wood , Steve Harris , Marilyn Kocevar , and Ralph Becker .

After the race, a hospitality party on Saturday on Put-in-Bay included beer and Mount Gay Rum punch, food, and entertainment. After breakfast Sunday at Put-in-Bay Yacht Club was the awards and flags ceremony with mimosas compliments of the Mills committee.

Thanks also go to sponsors included Sailing Inc., Frosty Bar, Regatta Craft Mixers, Storm Trysail, Sync Creative, Korbel, US Sailing, Mount Gay Barbados Rum, and Remy USA which provided the signature red caps recognized by sailors around the world.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Juneteenth celebration grows in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Saturday afternoon, the Wooster Green on South Church St. in Bowling Green was packed with people celebrating Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States. The event was organized by B.R.A.V.E. (Black Rights. Activism. Visibility. Equity.), which strives to provide resources through community development and engagement.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Phase Two Underway at Howard Marsh

CURTICE, Ohio (WTVG) - Howard Marsh Phase One opened to the public in 2018. Now, four years later, the Metropark and its wetlands are growing to nearly a thousand acres. “The thing about wetlands is that they’re constantly evolving. They change within and among years,” said Denis Franklin, the Natural Resources Supervisor for Metroparks Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Ontario, OH
City
Put-in-bay, OH
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

MVP Lake Boos leads Gold all-stars to 30-7 win

PERRYSBURG — Instead of playing against each other, Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos and Otsego tight end Chase Helberg found out how good they can be when they are on the same team. At Steinecker Stadium’s Widdell Field, Boos and Helberg teamed up to help lead the Gold to a...
WTOL 11

Common concert in Promenade Park canceled, opener schedules secondary show

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series has canceled tonight's concert featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Common due to travel delays, according to a press release. ProMedica said ticket holders can receive full refunds for their purchased tickets. Online tickets purchased through TicketMaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest happening Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest is happening this Saturday. The fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hungarian Club of Toledo located at 224 Paine Ave. in the historic Birmingham Neighborhood of East Toledo. According to organizers, there will be...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
13abc.com

Local artist will perform at Whitmer High School Auditorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the cancellation of rapper Common’s concert, local artist Thaddaeus Washington said the show will go on. Common was slated to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series however, the show was canceled Friday morning. Washington, who was the opening act, decided he would...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Holland Strawberry Festival happening this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Holland Strawberry Festival is going on this weekend. The festival will feature its two big annual events, the parade and the Strawberry Festival Bake Off. According to organizers, the parade will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. with theme of “Hometown Pride”. You can...
HOLLAND, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrating Juneteenth: Toledo's Black experience

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has a rich history. Researching its people and places has a real purpose. Throughout the years, not all stories have been widely captured with the same detail and passion. “Our [Black] history was either ignored or distorted and so one way of avoiding that is...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Everyday heroes honored for saving lives in our community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago, Dr. Daniel Cassavar’s wife called him and said there was a commotion in the water of the Maumee River by their home in Wood County. Dr. Cassavar ran down the embankment and saw a father and three young boys struggling in the water. Without hesitating, he jumped in. The oldest boy, who was 11 years old at the time, was not breathing.
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Sailing#Trophies#Race Courses#Dry Land#Buckeye Lake Yacht Club#North Cape Yacht Club#The Toledo Blade Trophy#The Toledo Yacht Club Cup#Cleveland Press Cup#Owens Illinois Trophy
pointandshoreland.com

3on3 Youth Basketball Tournament June 30

A 3on3 Youth Basketball Tournament will take place Thursday, June 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Friendship Park basketball court. This event is co-sponsored by Friendship Park Community Center, the Toledo Police Department’s Patrolmen Athletic League (PAL) and the City of Toledo. The tournament is free to Toledo area...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects. The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
24hip-hop.com

The Spotlight’s On Sandusky Ohio’s Own Flipzworld

Born in Sandusky, Oh, Flipzworld is an independent music producer whose name has been up in conversations about being the next big thing in the Hip Hop industry. Getting inspired from a lot of different producers his biggest one being JDilla. The ambitious producer clearly showed that he had the...
SANDUSKY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Common Canceled: Toledo concert called off due to travel delays

The ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series issued a press release this morning announcing that tonight’s scheduled concert featuring Grammy award-winner Common has been canceled due to travel delays. “ProMedica and the tour management team apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for individuals who were planning to attend the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department films recruitment commercial

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police are filming a recruitment commercial. The commercial is all part of an effort to boost interest in becoming an officer. The recruitment unit shot the commercial on Morris St, in Toledo. Sergeant Rocha says the application process for the March 2023 Academy class...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

South Toledo home fire leaves one hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were called to a south Toledo home early Saturday morning. TFRD received a call at 12:50 a.m. that there was a fire at 1925 Broadway St. Firefighters at the scene said a kitchen fire broke out. Authorities say the cause of...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy