Raise a glass: Beer and Bacon Fest celebrates local brewers and breweries

A self-described beer connoisseur, Zach Tracy always knew he wanted to open a brewery.

“It’s like a lot of brewers. You get a home brew kit, and you end up going down that rabbit hole,” said Mr. Tracy, a former chemistry teacher who received as home brew kit as a gift from his mom. “I still have not come out of mine.

“Any chance I had, whether it was summer break or spring break, I was in the brewery volunteering and learning as much as I can to continue toward the idea that my wife and I had of opening up our own brewery.”

Mr. Tracy opened Juniper Brewing Company in Bowling Green in 2021. His is one of 15 local breweries that will be featured in this weekend’s Beer and Bacon Fest at the Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave. in East Toledo. The sixth annual festival, sponsored by the Hungarian Club and the Glass City Mashers, a local home brewing club, runs 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

General admission tickets are $35 dollars on Eventbrite, and cover 10 beer samples. VIP tickets are $45, and cover additional five beer samples, five food tickets, and early entry. Each beer sample is 4 ounces.

For tickets, go to bit.ly/3xIRVHc .

The Beer and Bacon Fest boasts a lineup of 45 beverages, giving thirsty festivalgoers an opportunity to try beers, meads, seltzers, and ciders, in addition to some special one-off brews created just for the event. There will also be some bacon-inspired dishes, like hot dogs and bacon cannoli.

IF YOU GO:What: Beer and Bacon FestWhen: 3 to 7 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave., ToledoAdmission: $35; VIP tickets are $45. All attendees must be 21 or older.Information: toledobeerandbacon.com

Juniper Brewing Company’s Mr. Tracy took part in a certification program through the American Brewers Guild, but he said his path to his own brewery was a roundabout one that ultimately ended in the right spot.

“Like anything else, life happens. My wife was going to graduate school at Case Western, we had three kiddos, but we never stopped dreaming about having our own brewery,” he said. “We are both very entrepreneurial in spirit and we would joke around that while other people were taking vacations, going out to nice dinners, and everything else, we were scheming up Juniper.”

Mr. Tracy was quick to take an advantage of an opportunity like the Beer and Bacon Fest.

“We are still a fairly new company,” said Mr. Tracy, a graduate of Bowling Green State University and a native of the city. “We are still trying to get our name out and have people try our beer. We are in Bowling Green, so not far away but people are rarely coming down to Bowling Green. So we are making a concerted effort to get into Perrysburg and Toledo, so we are excited to have people try our product. Also these festivals are a great way to promote craft beer in northwest Ohio and we are super proud to be a part of that.”

“The lessons I learned and the experiences gained from all the years of home brewing I still find invaluable,” he continued. “Having to troubleshoot issues and problem solve are skills I use a lot in my short time at Juniper. The homebrewing community are the innovators.”

According to organizers, the festival is meant to be a celebration of the local beer community, and home brewing is an important part of that. Many of the participating breweries are run by former home brewers who were members of the Glass City Mashers.

Keefe Snyder is one such ex-Masher. He started Earnest Brew Works alongside Scot Yarnell, a former president of the Mashers.

Since they opened in South Toledo in 2016, Earnest has expanded to an additional location on St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo. Before the end of the year, they plan to open a third location in the revamped Westgate Village Shopping Center.

“If you join a home brewing club with the intention of learning everything you need to know to start a brewery, you are going to get laughed at,” said Mr. Snyder, who left a job as an intellectual property lawyer to focus on Earnest. “There are many aspects of starting a brewery outside the scope of the home brewing. I just wanted to make a living doing this, and I am glad I am able to do this full time.”

Like Mr. Tracy, Mr. Snyder praised the supportive local beer community.

“If you are an amateur woodworker, you can critique your own stuff to the point of marketability. But if you do not have the skill set and the palate to recognize certain flavor profiles yourself, the only way you are ever going to know you need improvement is to seek out credentialed feedback from someone who does know. Meeting with a group like the Mashers was definitely good for getting that feedback,” Mr. Snyder said, recalling that club has offered training in flavor recognition and exotic beer recipes for their members.

These were aspects he most enjoyed about being in the club.

Mr. Snyder enjoys paying it forward by returning to the Beer and Bacon Fest with Earnest and giving back to the Glass City Mashers.

“The Beer and Bacon Fest predates Earnest,” he said. “They started off with solely locally sourced beer, but that has really opened up over the last few years. I’ll also do a presentation for the club on a given topic once or twice a year, and we open up our locations for the club to meet too.”