Denver, CO

Hot highs in 90s, smoky skies return

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Hot temperatures in the 90s and wildfire smoke return to Denver on Thursday. Air Quality Warnings are in effect for poor air quality including smoke and ozone.

The mountains will also see smoke along with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Smoke stays in place on Friday along with a near-record high of 96 degrees. The record is 100 degrees.

How often does Denver see 100 degrees?
Smoke forecast Thursday 5pm.

We’re in for a monsoon preview this weekend across Colorado, especially for the Western Slope and Southern Mountains. The normal monsoon season runs July-August.

Air Quality Warning for wildfire smoke on Thursday.

On Saturday, expect morning sun in Denver then a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms. This chance is 70% in the Mountains.

On Father’s Day, expect partly cloudy skies in Denver with a 20% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs will drop into the upper 80s. The southern mountains might have morning rain then a high chance for midday/afternoon rain/t-storms.

On Monday, we’re including a 20% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms in Denver.

The moisture surge starts to dry-up on Tuesday.

