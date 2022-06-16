ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avelo Airlines: Save 50% on flights from Charleston

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With inflation reaching historic highs, Lowcountry travelers can save money on flights with Avelo Airlines’ “Inflation-Crushing” deals.

Avelo Airlines is offering savings on its nonstop flights between Charleston and New Haven, Conneticut.

The airline describe the sale as an “affordable gateway” to the New York and New England areas.

Lowcountry travelers can catch the sale through June 23 using the promo code: HALFOFF on AveloAir.com

The online-only promotion is valid on travel dates through November 9.

Charleston 9 honored with Memorial service on Saturday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department, families of the fallen firefighters, and the community came together for a ceremony at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Saturday evening. 15 years ago, nine City of Charleston firefighters died while responding to a large fire at the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway. To commemorate the […]
Charleston Sports Pub hosting US Open kickoff party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Sports Pub’s James Island location will host a US Open kickoff party in the parking lot on Saturday, June 18. The free event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Bud Light Pop Up Bar serving drinks until 12:00 p.m. Then from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can enjoy […]
Trident Medical Center to host hiring event in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will host a hiring event for various healthcare positions on Thursday. The event will take place on Thursday, June 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Experienced professionals and new graduates are invited to speak to representatives about open positions while enjoying food and […]
TSA hiring officers at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With a record number of passengers expected to depart from Charleston International Airport this summer, the Transportation Security Administration said it has an increased need for security officers. TSA announced Wednesday there are immediate openings for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at the Charleston airport. Pay starts at an hourly […]
