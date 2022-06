Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin DOJ’s office of School Safety is creating 12 critical incident response teams to serve schools around the state. These regionally based teams will respond to crises at schools ranging from weather related disasters to intruders. Each one will be made up of volunteers who are law enforcement officials, school administrators, psychologists or in other related professions.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO