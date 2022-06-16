ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gender-affirming vocal therapy helps transgender patients find true voice

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people dislike or even hate the sound of their voice, but for some in the transgender population, the voice they hear can sound mismatched with their authentic self—and can even leave those individuals open to verbal and physical abuse. An increasing number of health care providers are...

news.wosu.org

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

More Young People Identify as Transgender Than Ever Before, Study Shows

More young people than ever now identify as transgender, a new study from UCLA shows. The study—which analyzed government health surveys from 2017 to 2020—revealed that 1.4 percent of children 13 to 17 and 1.3 percent of those 18 to 24 identify as transgender, while only 0.5 percent of all adults do. Also, it estimated that 43 percent of the 1.6 million people in the U.S. who identify as transgender are young adults or teenagers. Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Hospital Minnesota, told The New York Times that teens may feel more open to explore their identities amid changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community. “We as a culture just need to lean into the fact that there is gender diversity among us,” Geopferd said. “And that it doesn’t mean that we need to treat it medically in all cases, but it does mean that we as a society need to make space for that.”
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

The science behind gender ideology is bunk

Like so many toxic movements, gender ideology relies on fear to control people. Its activists have convinced our institutions that anything but full-blown acceptance of transgenderism will lead to a number of adverse effects, including increased suicide rates among children and young adults who weren’t “affirmed.”. This is...
SCIENCE
NBC News

Trans kids and advocates blame culture war for debate over adolescent health care

Some transgender advocates are criticizing new guidance released by the leading body in transgender health care, saying it has fallen victim to the politicization of gender-affirming care for youth. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH, a nonprofit professional association devoted to transgender health, will release its Standards...
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Transgenderism's lies have a cost

The Heritage Foundation has published a lengthy report on “gender-affirming care,” i.e. hormonal and medical interventions for gender-confused persons , and its effect on suicide rates. The study found that, contrary to what gender ideologues claim, providing children and adolescents with easy access to puberty blockers and other cross-sex treatments does not reduce these youths’ chances of suicide. In fact, such interventions might actually increase the likeliness of suicidal thoughts and attempts among young adults, according to the report.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Health
BBC

NHS racism making doctors 'anxious and depressed'

"It's not okay to just be okay. You have to be exceptional at your job in order to get by." Although she's still early in her career, trainee surgeon Rachael Harlow is already feeling the effects of what she sees as systemic racism in the workplace. She says ethnic minority...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Business Insider

A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Therapy#Transgender People#Trans People#Robot#Racism#Osu#Wexner Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Daily Mail

Female patient, 50, 'bombarded married cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her'

A female patient 'bombarded a cancer doctor with unwanted gifts and emails in year-long stalking campaign after he operated on her', a court has heard. Lisa Addison is alleged to have stalked oncologist Myles Smith following a procedure at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London. Westminster Magistrates' Court...
HEALTH
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
POLITICS
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy